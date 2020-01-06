NFL Wild Card weekend betting review chart
Final scores, opening and closing lines, totals and point-spread highlights from all four NFL Wild Card playoff games.
Wild Card weekend betting review
Final score; Open/Close (Total); Point-spread highlight
Seahawks 17, Eagles 9; Eagles +1/-1 (44); Carson Wentz gets knocked out of the game in the first half by a helmet-to-helmet hit by Jadeveon Clowney and Russell Wilson throws a 53-yard TD to DK Metcalf.
Vikings 26, Saints 20 (OT); Saints -8/-7 (49½); Kirk Cousins throws 4-yard TD to Kyle Rudolph on third down on opening possession of OT after Minnesota squanders 20-10 fourth-quarter lead.
Titans 20, Patriots 13; Patriots -5½/-5 (45½); Derrick Henry rushes for 182 yards and a TD and New England settles for FG after having a first-and-goal at the 1 late in first half.
Texans 22, Bills 19 OT; Texans -3/-2½ (43); Deshaun Watson spins out of would-be sack and completes 34-yard pass to Taiwan Jones to set up Ka’imi Fairbairn’s winning 28-yard FG after Houston erases 16-0 second-half deficit.
More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting