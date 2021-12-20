3 Raiders named to Pro Bowl; First 5 also revealed
The full rosters are set to be unveiled on Wednesday for the Feb. 6 game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Defensive end Maxx Crosby, linebacker Denzel Perryman and punter A.J. Cole have been named to the Pro Bowl, the NFL Network announced Monday.
The entire rosters will be announced at 5 p.m. Wednesday on NFL Network. Allegiant Stadium is scheduled to host the game on Feb. 6.
The NFL got an early start on announcing the Pro Bowl rosters by revealing the first five players with digital billboards on The Strip.
Rams’ defensive tackle Aaron Donald and wide receiver Cooper Kupp were two of the five players to appear on signage outside Fashion Show Mall in the early hours of Monday morning.
Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady will join them on the NFC team.
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce were the two AFC players revealed early.
