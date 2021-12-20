3 Raiders named to Pro Bowl; First 5 also revealed

The full rosters are set to be unveiled on Wednesday for the Feb. 6 game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Pro Bowl pick, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, is displayed on video screens at the Fashion Show mall Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. The top five 2020 Pro Bowl vote getters were displayed all day Monday ahead of Wednesday's announcement of the full roster of 88 ProBowl Players. Other top picks are Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald. Las Vegas is scheduled to host the the 2022 Pro Bowl Sunday, Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) jogs off the field after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs following the second half of an NFL game in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Dec.12, 2021, in Kansas City, MO. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders middle linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) goes through warm up drills before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) stretches with teammates during warm ups at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pro Bowl pick, Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald, is displayed on video screens at the Fashion Show mall Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. The top five 2020 Pro Bowl vote getters were displayed all day Monday ahead of Wednesday's announcement of the full roster of 88 ProBowl Players. Other top picks are Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. Las Vegas is scheduled to host the the 2022 Pro Bowl Sunday, Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Pro Bowl pick, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, is displayed on video screens at the Fashion Show mall Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. The top five 2020 Pro Bowl vote getters were displayed all day Monday ahead of Wednesday's announcement of the full roster of 88 ProBowl Players. Other top picks are Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. Las Vegas is scheduled to host the the 2022 Pro Bowl Sunday, Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Pro Bowl pick, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, is displayed on video screens at the Fashion Show mall Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. The top five 2020 Pro Bowl vote getters were displayed all day Monday ahead of Wednesday's announcement of the full roster of 88 ProBowl Players. Other top picks are Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald. Las Vegas is scheduled to host the the 2022 Pro Bowl Sunday, Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Pro Bowl pick, Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald, is displayed on video screens at the Fashion Show mall Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. The top five 2020 Pro Bowl vote getters were displayed all day Monday ahead of Wednesday's announcement of the full roster of 88 ProBowl Players. Other top picks are Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. Las Vegas is scheduled to host the the 2022 Pro Bowl Sunday, Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Defensive end Maxx Crosby, linebacker Denzel Perryman and punter A.J. Cole have been named to the Pro Bowl, the NFL Network announced Monday.

The entire rosters will be announced at 5 p.m. Wednesday on NFL Network. Allegiant Stadium is scheduled to host the game on Feb. 6.

The NFL got an early start on announcing the Pro Bowl rosters by revealing the first five players with digital billboards on The Strip.

Rams’ defensive tackle Aaron Donald and wide receiver Cooper Kupp were two of the five players to appear on signage outside Fashion Show Mall in the early hours of Monday morning.

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady will join them on the NFC team.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce were the two AFC players revealed early.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.