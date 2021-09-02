A look at 4 emerging stars this NFL season

Justin Herbert, Justin Jefferson, Jonathan Taylor and Joe Burrow, whose stars are on the rise, figure to be in the headlines this NFL season.

These four players, whose stars are on the rise, figure to be in the headlines this NFL season:

Chargers QB Justin Herbert

The Chargers handled the transition from the longtime face of the franchise to the future face perfectly last year.

They walked away from Philip Rivers, their quarterback over the previous 14 seasons, and immediately secured Justin Herbert from Oregon with the sixth pick in the 2020 draft. As fortune would have it, Herbert was called into starting duty minutes before the second game of the season and never looked back, completing 66 percent of his passes for 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns. The rookie sensation proved to be equal, if not superior, to Joe Burrow, the former LSU star who was drafted No. 1 by the Cincinnati Bengals. In the process, Herbert opened a wide window from which the Chargers should be able to compete for playoff berths.

Herbert’s mix of intelligence, athleticism, arm action and charisma make him the perfect face for a franchise trying to make its mark in Los Angeles. He seems willing to accept that role, as evidenced by his beaming smile and determined style of play. For all the focus on his long hair and California cool, Herbert is a tough, hard-nosed player and leader. That he is on a rookie contract the next four years makes building around him an easier challenge.

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson was among the second group of wide receiver prospects going into the 2020 draft. The key being “going into the draft.”

A redo of the first round would likely mean Jefferson vaulting to the top of the list. He clearly outplayed and outproduced Henry Ruggs, Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb, the consensus three best wide receivers. And his star power is just loading up.

All three were selected ahead of Jefferson. While each has a chance to develop into top-line NFL weapons, Jefferson was clearly a notch ahead of them after a rookie season in which he caught 88 passes for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns.

Jefferson put on a get-open clinic all year, using his footwork and route-running to shred NFL secondaries. There were a handful of games in which he played more like a four-year veteran than a first-year player. Given the lack of a regular offseason and training camp because of COVID-19, it makes what Jefferson did all the more astounding.

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

Circumstance being so critical in life, it is hard to argue with the merits of the marriage last year of Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts.

On one hand, you had a team with a big, physical offensive line and an offensive structure in which a sound running game was critical. On the other, you had Taylor, one of the most accomplished running back prospects in years who was unafraid to punish opponents with a steady dose of a physical, punishing running style.

Clearly, it was a match made in heaven. Hence the 1,169 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns and a 5.0 yards per carry average on 232 runs that Taylor produced last year.

The impressive numbers came in 15 games. When you factor in the 17th regular-season game that has been added to the NFL schedule and the critical need of the Colts to supplement new quarterback Carson Wentz with a strong running game, Taylor could be on the verge of an even more pronounced breakthrough. In a league for which the running back position is being manned more and more by committee, Taylor’s stature as a heavily leaned on go-to running back differentiates him from many others.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Cincinnati hasn’t exactly been a springboard to NFL stardom recently, with the Bengals’ failures far too often sabotaging the opportunity for individual players to gain national popularity.

Burrow has a chance to break through that franchise-imposed ceiling with his combination of talent and humility. He’s an inspiring story, going from hometown hero to Ohio State afterthought to LSU Heisman Trophy winner to right back where it all started in southern Ohio.

The top overall pick in the 2020 draft, Burrow was hugely effective, completing 65 percent of his passes for 2,688 yards and 13 touchdowns as a rookie. The problem is, he only played 10 games because of a serious knee injury in Week 11 against Washington.

Even behind a porous offensive line, Burrow was effective, entertaining and managed to keep the largely undermanned Bengals in games they otherwise would not have been. The Bengals brought in help for Burrow in offensive linemen Riley Reiff and Jackson Carman through free agency and the draft, respectfully. They also gave him a huge new weapon in former LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase, a dynamic wide receiver and potential rookie of the year candidate.

Now completely healthy, Burrow has a chance to break out in his second season.

