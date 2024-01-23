55°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
NFL

Aaron Rodgers’ trip to Las Vegas highlighted by hole-in-one

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 23, 2024 - 1:27 pm
 
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers speaks to reporters at the team's NFL football facility ...
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers speaks to reporters at the team's NFL football facility in Florham Park, N.J., Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Dennis Waszak Jr.)

It was a big day in Las Vegas for New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Saturday.

Rodgers played Shadow Creek Golf Course with several Jets teammates during the day and made a hole-in-one at No. 17 in what he said was his first full round since undergoing surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon.

He attended the Knights game Saturday night, where he was shown on the jumbotron to a hearty round of boos from the crowd.

His appearance on screen happened while his former team, the Green Bay Packers, were leading the San Francisco 49ers in the second half of a playoff game. The 49ers eventually rallied for a 24-21 victory.

MOST READ
1
Son of ‘Pawn Stars’ star Rick Harrison dies at age 39
Son of ‘Pawn Stars’ star Rick Harrison dies at age 39
2
Hometown stars to play debut album in Strip residency
Hometown stars to play debut album in Strip residency
3
3 jackpots hit at Las Vegas airport in less than week for over $1.1M
3 jackpots hit at Las Vegas airport in less than week for over $1.1M
4
SuperBook bettor turns $100 into $125K after hitting parlay
SuperBook bettor turns $100 into $125K after hitting parlay
5
Cause revealed in death of son of ‘Pawn Stars’ creator Rick Harrison
Cause revealed in death of son of ‘Pawn Stars’ creator Rick Harrison
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
UNLV adds ACC opponent to 2024 home football schedule
UNLV adds ACC opponent to 2024 home football schedule
Usher, Janet Jackson, Backstreet Boys headline Lovers & Friends
Usher, Janet Jackson, Backstreet Boys headline Lovers & Friends
Raiders look outside organization for new general manager
Raiders look outside organization for new general manager
CCSD superintendent postpones State of the Schools address
CCSD superintendent postpones State of the Schools address
Trader Joe’s names its #1 product — It’s probably not what you think it is
Trader Joe’s names its #1 product — It’s probably not what you think it is
Former home of Las Vegas comedy icon back on the market
Former home of Las Vegas comedy icon back on the market