Aaron Rodgers’ trip to Las Vegas highlighted by hole-in-one

It was a big day in Las Vegas on Saturday for New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who played golf at Shadow Creek and attended the Golden Knights game.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers speaks to reporters at the team's NFL football facility in Florham Park, N.J., Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Dennis Waszak Jr.)

Rodgers played Shadow Creek Golf Course with several Jets teammates during the day and made a hole-in-one at No. 17 in what he said was his first full round since undergoing surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon.

He attended the Knights game Saturday night, where he was shown on the jumbotron to a hearty round of boos from the crowd.

His appearance on screen happened while his former team, the Green Bay Packers, were leading the San Francisco 49ers in the second half of a playoff game. The 49ers eventually rallied for a 24-21 victory.