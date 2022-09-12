AFC East: Can anyone derail the Bills?

The Buffalo Bills are the odds-on favorite to finally win a Super Bowl, but there are some up-and-coming teams and one fading dynasty looking to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs smiles during warm ups before an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Buffalo Bills

KEY ADDITIONS: OLB Von Miller, DT DaQuan Jones, OG Rodger Saffold, DE Jordan Phillips, OG David Quessenberry, CB Kaiir Elam, RB James Cook

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: DT Harrison Phillips, OL Cody Ford, QB Mitch Trubisky, CB Levi Wallace, DE Mario Addison, DE Jerry Hughes

OUTLOOK: The Bills believe they are poised to bring a Super Bowl championship to western New York for the first time. The oddsmakers agree, installing them as the favorites. Star receiver Stefon Diggs’ arrival in 2020 completely turned around the career of Josh Allen, who leads a dynamic offense. Their defense was among the league’s best last year and there’s no reason to believe the team will take a step back after a playoff loss to the Chiefs.

FINISH: First

Miami Dolphins

KEY ADDITIONS: WR Tyreek Hill, OT Terron Armstead, WR Cedrick Wilson, C Connor Williams, RB Chase Edmonds, FB Alec Ingold, QB Teddy Bridgewater, OLB Melvin Ingram, RB Raheem Mostert

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: QB Jacoby Brissett, RB Malcolm Brown, RB Phillip Lindsay, WR Albert Wilson

OUTLOOK: Eccentric coach Mike McDaniel gets his first shot to run his own team. The Yale alum has a ton of offensive weapons at his disposal to take into his lab and figure out how to get third-year quarterback Tua Tagavailoa to take the next step in his development. The presence of Hill should make the job of everyone else on offense easier, so it will be interesting to see how McDaniel makes use of all of the pieces.

FINISH: Second

New England Patriots

VS. RAIDERS: Dec. 18, Allegiant Stadium

KEY ADDITIONS: WR DeVante Parker, S Jabrill Peppers, CB Terrance Mitchell, OG Cole Strange, CB Marcus Jones

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: CB J.C. Jackson, C Ted Karras, OG Shaq Mason, QB Jarrett Stidham, RB Brandon Bolden, LB Kyle Van Noy, WR N’Keal Harry

OUTLOOK: The genius of Bill Belichick will truly be tested this season. New England got a strong rookie year out of quarterback Mac Jones, but he has been without his most trusted mentors through his first offseason because of Josh McDaniels and much of his offensive staff bolting for the Raiders. Belichick’s attempt to piece together an offense appears to be a work in progress. There’s not enough talent around Jones to trust in that process just yet.

FINISH: Third

New York Jets

KEY ADDITIONS: OG Laken Tomlinson, TE C.J. Uzomah, OT Duane Brown, S Jordan Whitehead, CB Ahmad Gardner, WR Garrett Wilson, DE Jermaine Johnson, RB Breece Hall

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: S Marcus Maye, OT Morgan Moses, WR Jamison Crowder, WR Keelan Cole, OG Greg Van Roten, LB Jarrad Davis

OUTLOOK: The future appears bright for the Jets with the influx of three talented first-round picks to go with a promising running back in Breece Hall. Coach Robert Saleh and his staff should be able to get a pretty good read on the potential of Zach Wilson, who is coming off an erratic and injury-filled rookie year, with all of the other pieces starting to fall into place. This year should serve as a springboard to respectability for the long-suffering franchise.

FINISH: Fourth