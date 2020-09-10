AFC East: Will post-Tom Brady Patriots be unseated?

New England Patriots players take the field before an NFL football training camp scrimmage, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, Pool)

New England Patriots

VS. RAIDERS: Sept. 27, Foxboro, Massachusetts

ADDITIONS: QB Cam Newton, S Adrian Phillips, LB Brandon Copeland, S Kyle Dugger (draft)

SUBTRACTIONS: QB Tom Brady, K Stephen Gostkowski, LB Kyle Van Noy, LB Jamie Collins, T Marcus Cannon (opt-out), LB Dont’a Hightower (opt-out), S Patrick Chung (opt-out)

OUTLOOK: The Patriots endured one of the most tumultuous offseasons in recent memory. It started with perennial MVP candidate Tom Brady signing a free agent deal with Tampa Bay. Bill Belichick went about doing what he always does, plugging holes with undervalued veterans and preparing for life to go on as normal without one of the best players in NFL history. Then, the Patriots got hit harder than any other team with eight players choosing to opt-out of the pandemic-plagued 2020 season. Some conspiracy theorists even suggested the Patriots were tanking in the hopes of landing Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the draft. Forget it. That’s not Belichick’s style. Somehow, some way the Patriots will stay relevant and push for a playoff spot. Former MVP Cam Newton will step in at quarterback and the show will go on.

PREDICTED FINISH: First place, 10-6

Buffalo Bills

VS. RAIDERS: Oct. 4, Allegiant Stadium

ADDITIONS: WR Stefon Diggs, CB Josh Norman, DE Mario Addison, DT Vernon Butler

SUBTRACTIONS: LB Lorenzo Alexander, RB Frank Gore, DE Shaq Lawson

OUTLOOK: Everything is in place for the Buffalo Bills to take advantage of Tom Brady’s departure from the Patriots. Coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane have assembled a stellar defense and put talented players on offense around young quarterback Josh Allen, who will have the pressure of the organization’s success squarely on his shoulders. The question is whether he will be able to withstand the weight. Allen is a proven playmaker with his feet and has shown an ability to manufacture winning drives, though it’s fair to question why they have been behind so often in games their defense has dominated. If they don’t win the division, it will be because of the former first-round pick. Would you rather bet on Allen or Belichick?

PREDICTED FINISH: Second place, 9-7

Miami Dolphins

VS. RAIDERS: Dec. 27, Allegiant Stadium

ADDITIONS: RB Matt Breida, G Ereck Flowers, RB Jordan Howard, CB Byron Jones, DE Shaq Lawson, DE Emmanuel Ogbah, LB Kyle Van Noy

SUBTRACTIONS: DE Taco Charlton, DE Charles Harris, S Reshad Jones

OUTLOOK: The Dolphins were a mess for much of last season, but that was by design. Coach Brian Flores and general manager Chris Grier tore down the whole failed structure that had been in place and tried to build a new foundation. Three first-round picks and an influx of talent on both sides of the ball should give Flores the opportunity to put a competitive team on the field. The biggest question is when rookie Tua Tagovailoa will get his chance to play. Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick is still hanging around and will be the No. 1 QB at least to start the season. But if the Dolphins fall out of the race it will provide the chance to hand over the reins and sacrifice some potential wins for the sake of the future.

PREDICTED FINISH: Third place, 6-10

New York Jets

VS. RAIDERS: Dec. 6, East Rutherford, N.J.

ADDITIONS: OT George Fant, WR Breshad Perriman, CB Quincy Wilson, CB Pierre Desir, C Connor McGovern, G Greg Van Roten

SUBTRACTIONS: S Jamal Adams, WR Robby Anderson, LB Brandon Copeland, OT Brent Qvale, G Brandon Shell

OUTLOOK: It’s a make-or-break year for Adam Gase and third-year quarterback Sam Darnold as the Jets enter 2020 on a nine-year playoff drought. The mission this offseason was to find weapons for Darnold, and perhaps more importantly, protection. While the Jets are still a work in progress in both areas, they invested in both through the draft and free agency. Defensively, the trade of Jamal Adams will undoubtedly hurt.. A brutal schedule could hide the progress they are making on offense. The question is will it be enough to stick with Gase after the season.

PREDICTED FINISH: Fourth place, 6-10

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.