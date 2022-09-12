AFC North: Trendy pick for this year’s worst-to-first team

There have only been two seasons in which a last-place team from the previous season did not win a division title. The Ravens are one of the most likely teams to extend the trend.

Baltimore Ravens

KEY ADDITIONS: S Marcus Williams, OT Morgan Moses, CB Kyle Fuller, S Kyle Hamilton, C Tyler Linderbaum

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: WR Marquise Brown, CB Anthony Averett, C Bradley Bozeman, DT Justin Ellis

OUTLOOK: The Ravens are a prime candidate to go from a last-place finish to a division title. Baltimore was decimated by injuries last season and limped to the finish line after star quarterback Lamar Jackson went down, along with several other key players. They are getting closer to full strength as this season approaches and figure to be a contender for as long as coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta are running things.

FINISH: First

Cincinnati Bengals

KEY ADDITIONS: OG Alex Cappa, OT La’el Collins, C Ted Karras, TE Hayden Hurst, S Daxton Hill

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: TE C.J. Uzomah, OT Riley Reiff

OUTLOOK: It’s time for the Bengals to see if they can pen a sequel to the wild run that took them to the Super Bowl and just short of raising the Lombardi Trophy. Joe Burrow looks the part of perennial contender in his leading role as the young franchise quarterback and he has plenty of skill around him. The restructured offensive line could be a massive improvement, but will it be enough to overcome the traditional struggles of Super Bowl runners-up?

FINISH: Second

Cleveland Browns

KEY ADDITIONS: QB Deshaun Watson, QB Jacoby Brissett

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: C J.C. Tretter, CB Troy Hill, TE Austin Hooper, WR Jarvis Landry, QB Case Keenum

OUTLOOK: The Browns went all-in to acquire a franchise quarterback in Watson, but they will have to wait out his 11-game suspension before they actually get to see him lead the team. They have enough skill on both sides of the ball to keep afloat until one of the five most talented quarterbacks on the planet gets eligible down the stretch. Of course, his readiness will be an issue after missing all of last season with the accusations hanging over him.

FINISH: Third

Pittsburgh Steelers

KEY ADDITIONS: OG James Daniels, LB Myles Jack, C Mason Cole, QB Mitch Trubisky, CB Levi Wallace, QB Kenny Pickett

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: OG Trai Turner, WR Ray-Ray McCloud, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR James Washington, LB Joe Schobert

OUTLOOK: Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season since becoming Steelers’ coach in 2007. This could be one of his stiffest tests as the team moves on from Ben Roethlisberger. Mitch Trubisky should get the first crack at quarterback, and he seems to have evolved in his year in Buffalo. Rookie Kenny Pickett will get the reins if postseason aspirations are lost, but Tomlin will try to make sure that doesn’t happen.

FINISH: Fourth