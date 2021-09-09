AFC South: Titans built to win now, win big

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Tennessee Titans

VS. RAIDERS: N/A

ADDITIONS: WR Julio Jones, DE Bud Dupree, DE Denico Autry, CB Janoris Jenkins, S Bradley McDougald

SUBTRACTIONS: DE Jadeveon Clowney, CB Malcolm Butler, DL DaQuan Jones, WR Corey Davis

OUTLOOK: The Titans rolled the dice in trading for former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, a move that, if Jones stays healthy, will create one of the most menacing offensive playmaker units in the NFL. Imagine having to defend a wide receiver duo of Jones and A.J. Brown while also having to deal with punishing running back Derrick Henry? Good luck. And in quarterback Ryan Tannehill, the Titans believe they have the perfect ball distributor to spread the touches around and keep this potentially lethal offense churning. The loss of Jadeveon Clowney in free agency was mitigated by the additions of Bud Dupree, Denico Autry and the drafting of former Pitt star Rashad Weaver, one of the hits of the Titans’ training camp. Tennessee is built to win now, and win big.

FINISH: First

Indianapolis Colts

VS. RAIDERS: Jan. 2, Lucas Oil Stadium

ADDITIONS: QB Carson Wentz, OT Eric Fisher, DE Kwity Paye, DE Dayo Odeyingbo

SUBTRACTIONS: QB Philip Rivers, DE Justin Houston, DE Denico Autry

OUTLOOK: The easy thing to do is pin the Colts’ hopes on the health and performance of new quarterback Carson Wentz, who was making a mad dash at the end of training camp to be available by the season opener after undergoing foot surgery at the start of camp. No doubt, as Wentz goes so will the Colts. But even if healthy — and that is a big if with Wentz — and he plays reasonably well, the Colts must still prove they can defend adequately after losing both Justin Houston and Denico Autry in free agency. The Wentz uncertainty coupled with some big holes to fill in the pass rush leave the Colts on the outside looking in on the division title.

FINISH: Second

Jacksonville Jaguars

VS. RAIDERS: N/A

ADDITIONS: QB Trevor Lawrence, RB Travis Etienne, WR Marvin Jones, CB Tyson Campbell, OT Walker Little, DT Malcom Brown

SUBTRACTIONS: LB Joe Schobert, WR Keelan Cole

OUTLOOK: The Urban Meyer era begins in Jacksonville, and rebuilding is in the air as the Jaguars also introduce Trevor Lawrence, the former Clemson star and one of the most heralded quarterback prospects in years. It won’t happen overnight, and there is no guarantee the hard-driving Meyer will be a fit in the NFL. But Jacksonville is committed to the former college coaching great and will give him the necessary time to get the Jaguars’ roster in order while also helping Lawrence bridge the gap from college to the NFL.

FINISH: Third

Houston Texans

VS. RAIDERS: N/A

ADDITIONS: DE Shaq Lawson, OT Marcus Cannon, QB Davis Mills, WR Nico Collins

SUBTRACTIONS: DE J.J. Watt, WR Randall Cobb

OUTLOOK: The Texans are in a holding pattern with quarterback Deshaun Watson’s legal troubles and trade demands leaving them in limbo. There is really no point in any team trading for him, as his legal status and potential NFL disciplinary actions leave his future murky. Even if someone did make an offer, it would reflect all the issues hanging over Watson rather than true value, leaving the Texans hesitant to trade him for pennies on the dollar. So they will likely wait until things clear up — or until a trade partner emerges to offer fair value. That might take significant time, which only delays the challenging rebuild ahead of them. In the meantime, general manager Nick Caserio and coach David Culley, who inherited a mess that goes far beyond Watson, will try to build around the uncertainty of Watson and then, when the time is right, trade him in order to get fully started on the rebuild.

FINISH: Fourth