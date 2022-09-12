AFC South: Titans will go as far as Derrick Henry takes them

The Titans offense will play off one of the most punishing runners in the NFL. Derrick Henry played just eight games last year but still gained 937 yards.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) looks to the sideline during an NFL football training camp practice Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)

Tennessee Titans

VS. RAIDERS: Sep. 25, Nissan Stadium

KEY ADDITIONS: WR Robert Woods, TE Austin Hooper, G Jamarco Jones

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: WR A.J. Brown, WR Julio Jones, TE MyCole Pruitt

OUTLOOK: On paper, the Titans may have taken a step back by trading wide receiver A.J. Brown. But however long Derrick Henry is on the roster and effective, the Titans offense will play off one of the most punishing runners in the NFL. Henry played just eight games last year but still gained 937 yards. If Henry can stay healthy all season, that will help the Titans’ passing game and help keep the defense fresh. That should be enough to hold off the Colts.

FINISH: First

Indianapolis Colts

VS. RAIDERS: Nov. 13, Allegiant Stadium

KEY ADDITIONS: QB Matt Ryan, DE Yannick Ngakoue, CB Stephon Gilmore.

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: QB Carson Wentz, DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, CB Rock Ya-Sin

OUTLOOK: The only hedge on the Colts’ bet is wondering how much Matt Ryan still has left in the tank. If the longtime Falcons QB still has some gas, the Colts could be looking at a big season. The additions of Yannick Ngakoue at defensive end and Stephon Gilmore at cornerback, two of the most important positions on defense, should help solidify the Colts’ front and back ends. This is a team to watch, if Ryan is able to deliver.

FINISH: Second

Jacksonville Jaguars

VS. RAIDERS: Nov. 6, TIAA Bank Field

KEY ADDITIONS: WR Christian Kirk, WR Zay Jones, DE Travon Walker, LB Devin Lloyd, TE Evan Engram, G Brandon Scherff

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: RB Carlos Hyde, WR D.J. Chark, LB Myles Jack, LB Damien Wilson

OUTLOOK: Urban Meyer was a colossal mistake, but give the Jaguars credit for immediately recognizing the bad fit and cutting their losses after one season. The Jags are moving on with quarterback Trevor Lawrence playing under highly respected coach Doug Pederson, whose style and scheme alone could mean two or three more wins. It’s not going to happen overnight in Jacksonville, but the future is much brighter today than a year ago.

FINISH: Third

Houston Texans

VS. RAIDERS: Oct. 23, Allegiant Stadium

KEY ADDITIONS: CB Derek Stingley, DE Jerry Hughes, DE Mario Addison

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: QB Deshaun Watson, OT Marcus Cannon, OT Geron Christian

OUTLOOK: At the least, the Texans were finally able to rid themselves of the Deshaun Watson problem, which had cast a year-plus shadow over the organization. Into the aftermath steps veteran coach Lovie Smith, whose savvy and defensive brilliance should have an impact. The Texans still must decide if young Davis Mills is the quarterback of the future, but Houston will benefit from the peace it found in moving on from Watson.

FINISH: Fourth