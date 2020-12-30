AFC West: Broncos’ Gordon seeks 1,000 yards, strong finish

The Broncos’ Melvin Gordon said his first season in Denver was “not really the season I wanted.” But he can still salvage something with 107 rushing yards Sunday against the Raiders.

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon said Wednesday that his first season in Denver was “not really the season I wanted.” But he can still salvage some semblance of success with 107 rushing yards Sunday against the Raiders.

That output would give Gordon 1,000 for the second time in his six-year NFL career. But the 27-year-old told reporters Wednesday that he believes he’s a better player than that particular statistical plateau would indicate.

“I’ve got to 997 before and missed it, so excuse me if I’m not as amped as I should be, but I feel like I’m way better than that,” Gordon said.

It’s been an arduous year for Gordon, who was arrested in October and charged with driving under the influence. The NFL has not yet disciplined Gordon, but a suspension could be forthcoming in 2021. He’s eclipsed the 100-yard mark twice in 14 games this season and is averaging 4.7 yards per carry, the second most in his career.

But at 5-10, the Broncos are going to miss the postseason for the fifth consecutive year — thereby falling short of Gordon’s goal.

“I just really wanted to put us in a position or help put us in a position to make a run and we fell short. I’m a competitor. I’m going to go out there and compete,” Gordon said. “I don’t want people to think, ‘Oh, the Broncos are just a pushover team,’ because we’re not. We got a lot of heart, a lot of injuries, but every time I step out there, I want to represent that logo respectfully.”

Denver coach Vic Fangio wants to finish the season with a victory over the Raiders first and foremost. But he also hopes his running back can end the season on a high note.

“I think it’d be great if he got to 1,000 yards and that was a part of a victory for us. We like Melvin. He’s a good running back. He was a good running back before we got him and he’s still a good running back,” Fangio said.

Heading into next season, Fangio said Gordon needs to “to get his body right— to get in the optimal shape that he can get in to be a running back in the league” to handle “the grind that it is for those guys.”

Chiefs to sit Mahomes

Kansas City coach Andy Reid announced Wednesday that star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not play in the regular-season finale against the Chargers. Backup quarterback Chad Henne will get the nod, and third-string quarterback Matt Moore will likely back him up.

Mahomes concludes his third season as Kansas City’s starter with a league-leading 4,740 passing yards, 38 touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s one of the top two candidates for the league’s MVP award along with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He steered the Chiefs to a 14-1 record and the AFC’s top seed in his 15 starts.

One more record?

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert established a rookie record for passing touchdowns Sunday by throwing his 28th in a win over the Broncos, but there’s one more significant record he could set in the finale.

With 341 passing yards against the Chiefs, Herbert can break former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck’s rookie mark of 4,374 yards.

