AFC West: Chargers focused on finishing games

The Chargers haven’t won a game in which they’ve led by 17 points or more. The rest of the NFL is 52-4 in such games.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Chargers have squandered leads of 17 points or more in three games this season en route to a 2-5 record, good enough for last in the AFC West.

Maybe their woes are psychological at this point.

“I hope not,” Los Angeles coach Anthony Lynn told reporters Wednesday during a virtual press conference. “That’s our goal, to get ahead in the games. Now we need to finish. That’s the only thing this team is focused on.”

Lynn said he hasn’t shied away from discussing the team’s penchant for blowing leads with the players, noting Wednesday that he speaks openly about the importance of finishing games.

“We know that we need to fix it, and we need to do it soon,” the coach added.

That inability to close is undermining one of the league’s most explosive offenses.

The Chargers are second in the NFL in yards per game, averaging 417.1. Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert is among the front runners for Offensive Rookie of the Year, accounting for 1,820 passing yards and 15 touchdowns against five interceptions. He’s buoyed by a ground game that averages 136.7 yards per game, eighth best in the NFL.

The Chargers rushed for a season-high 210 yards Sunday in a 31-30 loss to the Broncos.

But they know those numbers are empty without victories, and Los Angeles seeks one Sunday against the Raiders at SoFi Stadium.

“We’re awfully close, and it’s unfortunate we didn’t get the win last week,” Herbert said. “But we’re on to the Raiders. That’s who we play this week. We’re doing everything we can to prepare and get better this week.”

Broncos navigate virus

The Broncos conducted virtual meetings and preparations Wednesday in response to positive coronavirus tests from president and CEO John Ellis and president of football operations John Elway. The team says it will return to the practice field Thursday to prepare for its game Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

“We’ve done a good job of keeping this building clean,” Denver coach Vic Fangio told reporters. “Our medical people have done well, the people in charge of the facilities have gone overboard in making this place safe and I feel really confident in saying that all the positive tests that we’ve had originated from outside these walls.”

Mahomes earns weekly honor

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes earned yet another honor Wednesday, this one AFC Player of the Week for his play Sunday in a 35-9 victory over the New York Jets. Mahomes threw for 416 yards and five touchdowns, becoming the first player in NFL history with at least 20 passing scores (21) and one or fewer interceptions (one) through his first eight games.

The Raiders are the only team to pick off one of his passes this season.

