AFC West: Improved Raiders to finish second behind Chiefs

The Raiders were three defensive stops away from winning 11 games and sweeping the season series with the Chiefs last year. And they seem to be a much improved defense coming into 2021.

The additions of new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, a retooled defensive line and new secondary members Tre’von Moehrig, Nate Hobbs and Casey Hayward put this defense and the Raiders on a better path to success.

With the offense potentially even better than last year, they are in position to be the second-best team in the AFC West.

Here’s a look at their competition:

Kansas City Chiefs

VS. RAIDERS: Nov. 14, Allegiant Stadium; Dec. 12, Arrowhead Stadium

ADDITIONS: LT Orlando Brown, LG Joe Thuney, RT Lucas Niang

SUBTRACTIONS: OT Eric Fisher, OT Mitchell Schwartz, C Austin Reiter, RB Damien Williams, WR Sammy Watkins

OUTLOOK: The Chiefs’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl was largely the result of losing both offensive tackles to injury. It left Patrick Mahomes playing under pressure and proved offensive creativity is only as good as your ability to protect upfront. Kansas City wasted no time addressing the issue, moving on from longtime tackles Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher and reeling in Orlando Brown as their new left tackle. That and the addition of rookie right tackle Lucas Niang is expected to go a long way in protecting Mahomes better than last year. As the Raiders proved last year, the Chiefs’ defense is susceptible to giving up points. It is a capable unit, but certainly not impenetrable. Of course, with Mahomes at the helm, the challenge for opponents is to play almost perfectly on offense. Good luck with that.

FINISH: First

Los Angeles Chargers

VS. RAIDERS: Oct. 4, SoFi Stadium; Jan. 9, Allegiant Stadium

ADDITIONS: OT Rashawn Slater, C Corey Linsley, CB Asante Samuel Jr., OL Matt Feiler

SUBTRACTIONS: TE Hunter Henry, DE Melvin Ingram, CB Casey Hayward, G Trai Turner, LB Denzel Perryman, C Mike Pouncey

OUTLOOK: For the third time since 2013, the Chargers are starting over with a new coach. Brandon Staley takes over for Anthony Lynn, who like Mike McCoy before him was not able to lift the Chargers beyond just average in his four years. The Chargers are 60-68 over the last eight years with typically stout rosters. Enter Staley, who did so well in his one season as the defensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams he vaulted to among the most sought-after coaching prospects in the NFL. Unlike so many of his first-time coaching peers, Staley assumes control of a team with a young quarterback who showed face-of-the-franchise attributes in Justin Herbert. Despite losing talented young tight end Hunter Henry, center Mike Pouncey and guard Trai Turner, the Chargers did a terrific job of rebounding, especially along the offensive line, signing center Corey Linsley and versatile lineman Matt Feiler and drafting left tackle Rashawn Slater. A talented young defense is in place, but as typically is the case with the star-struck Chargers, avoiding injuries will be the key.

FINISH: Third

Denver Broncos

VS. RAIDERS: Oct. 17, Empower Field at Mile High; Dec. 26, Allegiant Stadium

ADDITIONS: QB Teddy Bridgewater, CB Kyle Fuller, RT Bobby Massie, CB Ronald Darby

SUBTRACTIONS: CB A.J. Bouye, OT Ja’Wuan James

OUTLOOK: Bridgewater has never quite distinguished himself as a winning starting quarterback, and this has the feel of a job that can switch hands multiple times throughout the season. But for now it is Bridgewater’s show. Still, one gets the sense the Broncos are merely biding their time before bringing in a long-term quarterback. Bridgewater should benefit from a decently built roster and a young defense brimming with playmakers. In that sense, provided he plays to his game-management skills in which he oversees rather than takes over, he has a chance to hold onto the job and be a dependable leader.But that might not be enough to pull the Broncos out of the AFC West basement.

FINISH: Fourth