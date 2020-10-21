AFC West: Le’Veon Bell eager to bolster Chiefs attack

The three-time Pro Bowl running back spoke to reporters Wednesday for the first time since signing a one-year contract last week with Kansas City.

This Sept. 22, 2020, file photo shows New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell watching from the sideline near the end of the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Le’Veon Bell isn’t concerned anymore with the plight of the winless New York Jets.

“It just didn’t work out,” he said Wednesday morning. “The fact that it didn’t kind of led me to the position I’m in today.”

That position is in Kansas City, playing for the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs alongside reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

The three-time Pro Bowl running back spoke to reporters Wednesday for the first time since signing a one-year contract last week with Kansas City. He said he’s looking forward to playing with Mahomes and for one of the league’s most brilliant offensive coaches in Andy Reid.

Bell, who is 28, also considered signing with the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, but said “it was just kind of undeniable to try to come here, help this team, any ways I can help them out. … It’s going to be fun for me.”

Unlike his tenure in New York.

Bell, who broke into the NFL in 2013 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was once regarded as one of the league’s best running backs — posting three 1,000-yard rushing seasons and earning two first-team All-Pro honors in his first five seasons.

He sat out the 2018 season, though, while seeking a long-term contract and finally signed one in 2019 with the Jets, for whom he posted a mere 863 rushing yards, 500 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 17 games over two seasons before his release.

“We don’t turn away good players, and he’s a good one,” Reid said earlier this week. “He’s got to get in and get in the playbook and learn everything, but he’s a pretty smart kid and been doing it a long time. So, I don’t think he’ll have a problem with that.”

Bell will complement rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who ran for 161 yards Monday during a 26-17 victory over the Bills. Bell indicated Wednesday that he knows he’ll likely play a lesser role than he did in Pittsburgh or New York, but he is eager nonetheless to showcase his talents for a Super Bowl contender.

“This offense is really fit for my skill-set,” said Bell, one of league’s best pass-catching tailbacks. “I’ve played at a high level for so long. I’ve had two years where it’s not been a high level.”

He said he’s not worried about how he’ll be used. “I’ve just got to fit in,” he said. “And when I do get it, make plays.”

McManus earns weekly honor

Broncos kicker Brandon McManus was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his play Sunday in an 18-12 victory over the New England Patriots. McManus accounted for all of Denver’s scoring by converting 6 of 6 field goals, including two from beyond 50 yards.

He also earned the honor in Week 4 after a 37-28 victory over the Jets, during which he made three field goals and four extra points.

Ekeler still sidelined

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told reporters Wednesday that standout running back Austin Ekeler will return “later rather than sooner.”

Ekeler is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury and is eligible to return Week 8. In his absence, running backs Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley have split time in the backfield.

Kelley leads the team’s healthy running backs with 203 rushing yards.

