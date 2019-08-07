94°F
NFL

American Airlines first sponsor for new Inglewood stadium

By Joe Reedy The Associated Press
August 6, 2019 - 7:50 pm
 

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The new stadium at Hollywood Park being built for the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers has reached another milestone — its first corporate sponsor.

The LA Stadium and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park announced that American Airlines will be a founding partner. The airline will be the naming rights partner for American Airlines Plaza, which will be a 2½-acre, two-level open-air space that will serve as the main entrance into the 70,000-seat stadium and 6,000-seat performance venue.

The announcement took place Tuesday in front of the stadium, which is 75 percent complete and slated to open next July.

“Anytime you get to this point in the project you are having these sorts of announcements,” said Jason Gannon, the managing director for the LA Stadium and Entertainment District. “It is also a moment when you can see how the stadium and vision is being put together.”

The nearly $5 billion complex — which sits on 298 acres in Inglewood, is being built by Rams owner Stan Kroenke. It will also include retail and office space as well as apartments.

The stadium will also host the Super Bowl in 2022, the College Football Playoff championship in 2023 and the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2028 Olympics.

American Airlines president Robert Isom said the rights deal continues the company’s investment in Los Angeles. American is one of the largest carriers out of Los Angeles International Airport and is investing $1.6 billion in renovating its terminals at the airport.

