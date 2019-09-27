80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
NFL

Antonio Brown not ready to retire from NFL

September 27, 2019 - 9:26 am
 

Antonio Brown has indicated he’s not retiring from the NFL, only a few days after announcing he was done with the league in a Twitter rant.

The four-time All-Pro wide receiver wrote on Twitter on Thursday: “I’m still the best why stop now.” He followed with the suggestion that the game needs him.

Brown has been accused of sexual misconduct by two women. He was released by the New England Patriots last week after playing only one game. He’s been dumped by three teams in the last six months.

Brown, who lost Nike as a sponsor last week, says he’ll practice at high schools one day a week, starting in Miami.

The 31-year-old Brown also engaged in a Twitter spat with Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle, who faced him often with the Baltimore Ravens.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) scrambles during the first half of an NFL football ...
2019 NFL records against the spread, over-under
RJ

The Chiefs, Cowboys, Packers and Rams all improved to 3-0 against the spread this season. The Eagles and Dolphins have yet to cover.

The NFL has joined with DraftKings as its provider for daily fantasy sports, moving the league ...
NFL partners with DraftKings for daily fantasy sports
By Ben Nuckols The Associated Press

The NFL has joined with DraftKings as its provider for daily fantasy sports, moving the league closer to a full embrace of legal sports betting.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden, left, and QB Derek Carr, right. (The Assoicated Press)
Raiders’ Gruden, Carr building homes in Southern Highlands
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Mystery solved on where Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden and his quarterback Derek Carr will be neighbors when the team relocates to Las Vegas in 2020.