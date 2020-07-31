111°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
NFL

Antonio Brown suspended first 8 games of 2020 NFL season

The Associated Press
July 31, 2020 - 12:36 pm
 

NEW YORK — The NFL has suspended former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown for the first eight regular-season games of the 2020 season.

Brown, who does not have a contract with any team, was suspended Friday under the league’s personal conduct policy.

Brown, who played one game last season for the Patriots before being released, can be signed by any team and would be eligible to participate in all of his club’s preseason activities. The suspension would take effect when teams make their final cuts on Sept. 5.

As part of the discipline, Brown was directed to continue his program of counseling and treatment. He also was advised that any future violation of the personal conduct policy will “likely result in more significant discipline.”

MOST READ
1
Power restored after substation fire in southwest Las Vegas
Power restored after substation fire in southwest Las Vegas
2
D Las Vegas pulls back on dress code banning some tattoos
D Las Vegas pulls back on dress code banning some tattoos
3
Investor in failed Las Vegas Strip Ferris wheel project taking ownership
Investor in failed Las Vegas Strip Ferris wheel project taking ownership
4
22-year-old arrested in double homicide in central Las Vegas
22-year-old arrested in double homicide in central Las Vegas
5
Las Vegas restaurants rocked by CES cancellation
Las Vegas restaurants rocked by CES cancellation
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
 
Vegas Nation Blitz — Training Camp
RJ

Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Ed Graney, Adam Hill, Mick Akers and Heidi Fang to breakdown what’s new with the Raiders.