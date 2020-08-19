Around the AFC West: Jake Butt impresses in Denver

Butt is readying for what he hopes is his first full NFL season, some three-plus years since he was drafted in 2017 — and nearly two years since his most recent ACL tear.

Denver Broncos tight end Jake Butt (80) takes part in drills during an NFL football training camp session Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Michigan quarterback Shane Morris (7) celebrates with tight end Jake Butt (88) after an NCAA college football game with Notre Dame, in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2013. Michigan won 41-30. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Broncos fourth-year tight end Jake Butt is finally healthy, having recovered for the third time from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

“There were a lot of days that I wanted to quit. There were a lot of days that I was really down on myself, questioning myself, questioning why I’m even doing this kind of thing,” Butt said Wednesday during a video conference. “I’m really happy I stuck with it. I do feel really, really good out there. I feel like I can still play in this league and contribute.”

Butt is readying for what he hopes is his first full NFL season, some three-plus years after he was drafted in 2017 — and nearly two years since his most recent ACL tear. The 6-foot-6-inch, 250-pound Michigan product could contribute to a revamped passing offense in Denver, provided he makes the 53-man roster and does something he hasn’t yet done as a pro.

That would be to remain healthy. “I think Jake is way ahead of where he was last year at this time,” his head coach, Vic Fangio, said. “Hopefully we’ll see the real Jake Butt this season.”

Now 25, Butt was once one of the best pass catchers in college football, despite sustaining a torn ACL between his freshman and sophomore seasons. He emerged as a junior in 2015, posting 654 receiving yards. He bypassed the 2016 NFL draft and capped his college career with 546 receiving yards, the John Mackey Award as the nation’s best tight end — and a second torn ACL sustained in that year’s Orange Bowl.

But the Broncos still drafted him in the fifth round of the 2017 draft, hoping to tap into his obvious talent. He sat out the 2017 season to recover and returned for 2018, only to tear his ACL again that September in practice. He said he drew inspiration during recovery from Washington linebacker Thomas Davis, who also tore his ACL three times and is preparing for his 15th NFL season.

“You have a lot of mental battles to overcome, but there’s a proven formula,” Butt said. “There’s guys out there that have done it, and I’m trying to follow in their footsteps.”

The Broncos at tight end bring back 2019 first-round pick Noah Fant, who posted 562 receiving yards and five touchdowns as a rookie. They also drafted Albert Okwuegbunam in the fourth round this year and activated Andrew Beck this week from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Taylor easing into Los Angeles

Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor says he’s continuing to build chemistry with wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams as he competes with rookie Justin Herbert for the right to succeed Philip Rivers.

“You definitely have to make it a point to get those guys the ball and just try to allow them to make plays,” Taylor said. “More often than not, they come down with the ball.

Taylor, 31, brings a 23-21-1 record to Los Angeles, including an 8-6 mark and playoff berth in 2017 with Buffalo. Allen and Williams formed one of the five receiver tandems that eclipsed 1,000 yards in 2019, and the only in the AFC West.

Breeland suspended

Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland will serve a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy, he confirmed Wednesday via Instagram. He’ll miss the divisional opener against the Chargers, along with games against the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots.

Breeland started 15 games for Kansas City last season, his first with the franchise, and had 48 tackles and two interceptions. He also had an interception during the team’s 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

