Bedard’s Top 12: Chiefs, Titans rise in AFC playoff picture

With win at the Patriots, Kansas City is now the No. 2 AFC team with Titans closing fast.

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Projecting the 12 teams most deserving of playoff berths, and then ranking them heading into Week 15.

1. Baltimore (11-2)

After facing — and beating — five quality opponents in six games, let’s see if the Ravens can keep their focus against weaker AFC foes to finish up.

This week: vs. Jets (5-8), Thursday. Last week’s ranking: 1.

2. San Francisco (11-2)

There has to be a lot of concern with the health of CB Richard Sherman, who keeps going in and out of games. He’s the heartbeat of that defense.

This week: vs. Atlanta (4-9). Last week’s ranking: 2.

3. New Orleans (10-3)

Sure, the Saints lost to the Niners, but the performance Drew Brees had (138.4 rating) should have other teams concerned. No one’s done that to the 49ers’ defense.

This week: vs. Indianapolis (6-7). Last week’s ranking: 3.

4. Seattle (10-3)

The biggest concern in the loss to the Rams was that the Seahawks didn’t sack Jared Goff once, and that line is bad.

This week: at Carolina (5-8). Last week’s ranking: 4.

5. Kansas City (9-4)

The Chiefs have won three straight, but Patrick Mahomes still isn’t right. He’s gun-shy in the pocket after his knee injury.

This week: vs. Broncos (5-8). Last week’s ranking: 9.

6. New England (10-3)

The offense was rough again, but the defense allowed a 3rd-and-19 conversion and a touchdown on 2nd-and-25. Can’t do that and beat the Chiefs.

This week: at Cincinnati (1-12). Last week’s ranking: 5.

7. Green Bay (10-3)

A five-point home win over the Redskins is not going to assuage anyone’s fear that this team isn’t as good as its record.

This week: vs. Chicago (7-6). Last week’s ranking: 7.

8. Minnesota (9-4)

Don’t get excited about all the pass rush the Vikings exerted on the Lions — QB David Blough’s indecisiveness was responsible for a lot of it.

This week: at Chargers (5-8). Last week’s ranking: 8.

9. Tennessee (8-5)

This team is for real, but if the wear-and-tear RB Derrick Henry showed late against the Raiders continues, the Titans will be in trouble.

This week: vs. Houston (8-5). Last week’s ranking: 11.

10. Houston (8-5)

Typical Texans. One week after Bill O’Brien’s biggest win over the Patriots, they get pushed around by the Broncos at home to drop into a division tie with the Titans.

This week: at Tennessee (8-5). Last week’s ranking: 6.

11. Buffalo (9-4)

A loss to the Steelers, with the Patriots looming next week, could kick the Bills out of the AFC playoff picture. A lot of pressure on Josh Allen.

This week: at Pittsburgh (8-5). Last week’s ranking: 10.

12. Dallas (6-7)

We officially have no clue who will take the mandated NFC East playoff spot. Cowboys look dead, but the Eagles don’t have much more of a pulse.

This week: vs. Rams (8-5). Last week’s ranking: 12.

Dropped out: None.

Knocking on the door: Pittsburgh (8-5), L.A. Rams (8-5), Philadelphia (6-7), Indianapolis (6-7).

Greg A. Bedard covers the NFL for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at gbedard@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GregABedard on Twitter.