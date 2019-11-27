Bedard’s Top 12: Ravens strengthen hold on top spot with Rams rout

The showdown with the No. 3 49ers could be Ravens’ final big test before the end of the season.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, right, is tackled by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Dante Fowler during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Projecting the 12 teams most deserving of a playoff berth and ranking them heading into Week 13:

1. Baltimore (9-2)

This could be the last real test — the Bills’ defense is pretty good next week — before the end of the season. The Ravens need to win out and have New England lose again to grab the AFC’s top seed.

This week: versus San Francisco (10-1). Last week’s ranking: 1.

2. New England (10-1)

Bill Belichick has not lost to former offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, and that doesn’t figure to change now.

This week: at Houston (7-4). Last week’s ranking: 2.

3. San Francisco (10-1)

If there’s any defense that can slow Lamar Jackson, it’s a 49ers unit that absolutely smothered Aaron Rodgers on Sunday.

This week: at Baltimore (9-2). Last week’s ranking: 3.

4. New Orleans (9-2)

Don’t think Sean Payton will be sending a gift this holiday season to director of officiating Al Riveron, who nearly cost the Saints a game with a pass interference overturn. Ironic.

This week: at Atlanta (3-8), Thursday. Last week’s ranking: 4.

5. Seattle (9-2)

With Russell Wilson scuffling, RB Rashaad Penny put the Seahawks on his back with 129 yards on 14 carries to beat the Eagles.

This week: versus Minnesota (8-3). Last week’s ranking: 6.

6. Green Bay (8-3)

Most disappointing aspect of the blowout loss to the Niners? A defense, off a bye, that yielded 5.1 yards. Hard to stop that offense that way.

This week: at Giants (2-9). Last week’s ranking: 5.

7. Minnesota (8-3)

The Vikings predictably feasted off the easy part of their schedule, but this is a true litmus test at the Seahawks.

This week: at Seattle (9-2). Last week’s ranking: 7.

8. Kansas City (7-4)

Expect Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid to get real pass-happy against a Raiders secondary that was torched by the Jets’ Sam Darnold.

This week: versus Raiders (6-5). Last week’s ranking: 8.

9. Houston (7-4)

Bill O’Brien and Deshaun Watson have scored points on the Patriots in the past, but Romeo Crennel never has an answer for Tom Brady.

This week: versus Patriots (10-1). Last week’s ranking: 9.

10. Dallas (6-5)

The Bills’ defense is going to give the Cowboys a lot of trouble … if you thought Jerry Jones was mad at Jason Garrett on Sunday, wait until Dallas struggles at home on Thanksgiving.

This week: versus Buffalo (8-3), Thursday. Last week’s ranking: 10.

11. Oakland (6-5)

Steelers are still technically the sixth seed in the AFC, but the Raiders get a reprieve for a week. I might be more worried about the Titans than Pittsburgh or Indianapolis.

This week: at Kansas City (7-4). Last week’s ranking: 11.

12. Buffalo (8-3)

The Bills still, deservedly, get no respect. That could change with a win at Dallas on national TV.

This week: at Dallas (6-5). Last week’s ranking: 12.

Dropped out: None.

Knocking on the door: Titans (6-5), Colts (6-5), Rams (6-5), Eagles (5-6), Panthers (5-6), Browns 5-6).

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @ VegasNation on Twitter.

Greg A. Bedard covers the NFL for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at gbedard@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GregABedard on Twitter.