Joe Brady, who interviewed twice with the Raiders, to take over as Bills head coach

FILE - Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Nov. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray, File)
By Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2026 - 9:03 am
 
Updated January 27, 2026 - 10:23 am

One potential Las Vegas Raiders head coaching target is officially off the market and another has a backup plan.

The Bills are close to finalizing a deal to promote offensive coordinator Joe Brady to head coach to replace Sean McDermott, who was fired after a divisional round playoff loss to the Broncos.

Brady had two interviews with the Raiders and was in Las Vegas this week.

The Bills were also believed to have an interest in another Raiders’ candidate, Broncos passing game coordinator Davis Webb.

Brady had interviewed with the Raiders.

Brian Daboll, who was also a candidate for the Bills jobs, completed his second interview with the Raiders on Tuesday morning.

He is expected to become the offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans should he not get the head coaching job with the Raiders.

There are now just three openings remaining in this hiring cycle with the Browns and Cardinals both still seeking coaches, as well.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

