Bishop Gorman product Ronnie Stanley gets $98M deal from Ravens

Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (79) points during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

All-Pro Ronnie Stanley, a Bishop Gorman High School product, signed a five-year, $98.75 million extension with the Baltimore Ravens, becoming the NFL’s second highest-paid left tackle.

The 26-year-old’s annual average of $19.75 million trails only that of Houston’s Laremy Tunsil ($22 million) among left tackles. Stanley’s deal, however, guarantees $70.866 million — $16 million more than Tunsil’s pact.

Drafted sixth overall out of Notre Dame in 2016, Stanley allowed six quarterback pressures in 2019, the fewest by an NFL offensive tackle in 14 years, and has not allowed a sack the past two seasons.

Through seven weeks this season, Stanley has a pass-block win rate of 96.8 percent, the highest among qualified offensive tackles. His 78.3 percent run-block win rate ranks ninth.