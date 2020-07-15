California coronavirus rollbacks won’t affect NFL training camps

Professional sports still falls under the heading of permissible activities under the state’s latest guidelines.

Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52), left, has a discussion with head coach Sean McVay during the NFL team's joint training camp practice against the Oakland Raiders in Napa, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

There are still several hurdles left for NFL teams to clear in order to start training camp for the 2020 season on time.

California’s latest reopening rollback doesn’t appear to be one of them.

The Chargers, Rams, and 49ers all are planning to proceed with training camp as scheduled, which opens for the vast majority of the league July 28. The Texans and Chiefs begin three days earlier because they are scheduled to open the season with a Thursday night game.

Any concern about Governor Gavin Newsom’s decision to again shut down several sectors of California’s economy this week having an impact on NFL training camps for the state’s three remaining franchises appears unfounded.

For now.

A spokesperson for the Chargers said this week’s developments had not changed their timeline. Representatives for the Rams did not respond to request for comment. The Chargers train in Costa Mesa, while the Rams will be in Thousand Oaks.

“We continue to adhere to all relevant local, state and league health guidelines and regulations as we prepare for training camp,” the person said over email.

In his announcement on Monday, Newsom ordered both indoor and outdoor bars to close statewide. Restaurants were told to cease indoor operations, along with wineries, tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and cardrooms.

A spokesperson for the California Department of Public Health told the Review-Journal its stance on professional sports from June still applies. During the previous Calfornia Phase 1, the NFL floated the idea of the Chargers playing games at Allegiant Stadium and while the Rams would use Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High.

“Professional sports in California may resume training and competition without live audiences, recommended no sooner than June 12, 2020, and subject to approval by county public health officers within the jurisdiction of operations following their review of local epidemiological data,” the guidance said at the time. “

Professional sports without a live audience is listed as “allowed” on the state’s coronavirus information site, as of Wednesday.

“To reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, athletes, coaching staff, medical staff, broadcasting staff and others at sporting facilities or events should abide by COVID-19 protocols agreed by labor and management, which may be further enhanced by county public health officers,” a statement reads.

An agreement between the players and league about exactly what those protocols will entail could create more of a hindrance than any state regulations.

Several reports Wednesday indicated a wide gap between the protocols owners have proposed and those players believe need to be instituted.

There is also the possibility of further restrictions being instituted in certain areas of California.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti warned this week the city is operating on orange status on the reopening spectrum, but is right on the cusp of having to go back to red, which would amount to another shutdown.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.