Court rules former Raiders coach can’t be forced into arbitration with NFL

FILE - Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks with the media following an NFL football ...
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks with the media following an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sept. 19, 2021. In a Monday July 1, 2024, posting, Gruden lost a bid for the Nevada Supreme Court to reconsider whether a contract interference and conspiracy lawsuit he filed against the league after he resigned from the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 should be heard in courts or in private arbitration. (AP Photo/Don Wright, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2025 - 5:05 pm
 

The Nevada Supreme Court ruled Monday that former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden cannot be forced to participate in arbitration in his lawsuit with the NFL.

The court had previously ruled that Gruden could be required to undergo arbitration because he agreed to be bound by the NFL Constitution as part of his Raiders employment agreement.

Gruden sued the league and Commissioner Roger Goodell in 2021, arguing the NFL leaked emails he wrote and pushed the Raiders to fire him. He resigned as Raiders coach after news reports about his racist, misogynist and anti-LGBTQ emails.

“We conclude the arbitration clause in the NFL Constitution is unconscionable and does not apply to Gruden as a former employee,” a five-justice majority wrote. “Nor, in the circumstances presented here, can the NFL Parties claim equitable estoppel to enforce the arbitration clause in Gruden’s coaching contract with the Raiders.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

