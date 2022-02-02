COVID vaccination requirement in place for the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas

Similar to the process the Raiders used for fans during their home games at the $2 billion stadium, fans must show proof of vaccination via the Clear Health Pass smartphone app to gain entry, the NFL confirmed.

Allegiant Stadium's media mesh screen featuring a Pro Bowl advertisement on it on Tues. Jan. 25, 2022. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

Allegiant Stadium featuring Pro Bowl window wraps on its north-facing lanai doors. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

Fans attending the Pro Bowl this weekend at Allegiant Stadium will be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Similar to the process the Raiders used for fans during their home games at the $2 billion stadium, fans must show proof of vaccination via the Clear Health Pass smartphone app to gain entry, the NFL confirmed.

“We’re going to follow the same protocol that the Raiders had for the season,” said Matthew Shapiro, vice president, event strategy for the NFL. “It was a successful model for the Raiders and we thought the most prudent thing to do was to follow what they had done throughout the year. That’s what local fans have come to understand and expect and we thought it was the right model to follow.”

As was the case this season with Raiders games, fans can receive their first dose of the vaccine at a pair of tents located in Lot J on the north side of the stadium and Lot B on the south side. They may also go through the alternate screening process if they don’t have the Clear app.

The tents will be in operation from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and on game day starting at 8 a.m., the NFL said. The Pro Bowl is slated to begin at noon Sunday, with doors to Allegiant Stadium opening at 9 a.m.

Those opting to go through the alternative screening process should bring a government issued identification card and evidence of their vaccination status that features their name that matches their ID card.

Fans who are fully vaccinated, or two weeks passed their second dose, can attend the game and not wear a mask.

If a fan is partially vaccinated, they can still attend, but will be required to wear a mask. Fans 11 years old or younger do not need to provide proof of vaccination status, but must wear a mask inside the stadium. Fans between the ages of 12 and 13 years old are required to go through the alternative screening process with their parent or guardian present to verify the child’s name and their vaccination status.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.