NFL

Dallas Cowboys waste little time, hiring McCarthy hours after firing Garrett

The Associated Press
January 6, 2020 - 7:39 am
 

Just hours after officially firing head coach Jason Garrett, the Dallas Cowboys have agree to hire Mike McCarthy as coach.

The hiring was first reported by CBS Sports.

McCarthy coached the Green Bay Packers for several years, including a Super Bowl victory in 2011.

The Cowboys made official Sunday night what they said Garrett was informed he wouldn’t be back for a 10th full season on the same day the Cowboys finished an interview with Mike McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl with the Packers on Dallas’ home field nine years ago.

Owner/general manager Jerry Jones decided not to renew Garrett’s expiring contract because Super Bowl-winning quarterback Troy Aikman’s former backup couldn’t get the Cowboys back to football’s biggest stage, an absence that’s approaching a quarter-century.

At 9½ seasons, the 53-year-old Garrett had the club’s second-longest tenure behind Pro Football Hall of Famer Tom Landry, who coached the Cowboys for the franchise’s first 29 years before Jones fired him when he bought the team in 1989.

