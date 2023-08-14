Derek Carr throws TD pass, beats Chiefs in Saints debut

Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr made his debut in a Saints uniform with a 26-24 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the ball during an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

“It may look weird, but it felt right,” Carr said of taking the field in a jersey that didn’t bear the Raiders logo for the first time in his career. “I just feel refreshed. I feel rejuvenated. And to put that uniform on and come out and be a Saint, it felt really good.”

Carr played just one series, completing six of eight passes for 70 yards and a touchdown.

Carr threw a touchdown pass on his opening series and rookie Blake Grupe kicked a 31-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Saints to a 26-24 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in the opening exhibition game for both clubs.

