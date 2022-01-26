Details regarding NFL Pro Bowl fan events released

The fun starts at 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin, where the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown is slated to occur.

Allegiant Stadium's media mesh screen featuring a Pro Bowl advertisement on it on Tues. Jan. 25, 2022. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

The days leading up to the 2022 Pro Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, will offer fans a chance to see their favorite NFL players up close at various events.

The fun starts at 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin, where the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown is slated to occur, according to a link sent to fans who already purchased Pro Bowl tickets.

Events included in the skills challenge are precision passing, best catch, fastest man and dodgeball.

If attending in person isn’t an option, the event will air at 4 p.m. Feb 3 on ESPN.

Fans can also watch both the AFC and NFC squads practicing for the NFL’s all-star game Feb. 3-5, also at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Fans can catch the practices at the following times:

Feb. 3: Doors open at 9 a.m. AFC: 10 a.m. ; NFC: 11:30 a.m.

Feb. 4: Doors open at 9:45 a.m. NFC: 10 a.m.; AFC: 12:15 p.m.

Feb. 5: Doors open at 9 a.m. AFC: 10 a.m.; NFC: 11:30 a.m.

A public option to purchase tickets to the events isn’t yet available, as only group tickets and those who already purchased tickets to the Pro Bowl are being afforded the opportunity to reserve tickets.

Fans can keep up to date on access to tickets by visiting the Pro Bowl website as the events near.

Tickets for the Pro Bowl game, which begins at noon, are still available via TicketMaster, starting as low as $90.

Those who want an upgraded experience can opt for the Wynn Field Club located in the north end zone of the stadium. A standing room only ticket that gets fans in the stadium and the ability to stand at the wall separating the club from the action are $250. Higher-end table reservations are also available for purchase via Wynn Nitelife.

The Raiders will be represented in the Pro Bowl by defensive end Maxx Crosby, linebacker Denzel Perryman and punter A.J. Cole.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.