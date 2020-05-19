77°F
Ditka’s restaurant on Chicago’s Gold Coast to close

The Associated Press
May 19, 2020 - 3:38 pm
 

CHICAGO — The coronavirus outbreak has contributed to the closing of Ditka’s restaurant on Chicago’s Gold Coast.

Ditka’s Restaurant Group announced Monday that it will permanently close the downtown location because of the ongoing economic impact of the outbreak and the impending end of its lease.

“We have made the extremely difficult decision to close our Chicago restaurant due to the economic impact of COVID-19 and the short term left on our lease,” the company said in a statement. “We will continue to pursue future opportunities to open restaurants in Chicago and other locations.”

The memorabilia-filled eatery, which opened in 1997, was frequently visited by former Chicago Bears head coach Mike Ditka and other celebrities.

The company said other locations will remain open, including Ditka’s in suburban Oakbrook Terrance and Grill 89 in suburban Westmont.

