NFL

Don Banks, former NFL reporter, honored by colleagues, friends

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2019 - 5:36 pm
 

Don Banks, the veteran football writer who was recently hired by the Review-Journal to cover the NFL, died in his sleep early Sunday morning while attending Hall of Fame ceremonies in Canton, Ohio.

Banks made his debut for the Review-Journal on Sunday.

A special “in memoriam” tribute can be seen on Twitter.

