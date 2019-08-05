Don Banks, former NFL reporter, honored by colleagues, friends

Don Banks, the veteran football writer who was recently hired by the Review-Journal to cover the NFL, died in his sleep Sunday in Canton, Ohio.

Don Banks, the veteran football writer who was recently hired by the Review-Journal to cover the NFL, died in his sleep early Sunday morning while attending Hall of Fame ceremonies in Canton, Ohio.

Banks made his debut for the Review-Journal on Sunday.

I can’t believe our longtime NFL colleague Don Banks passed away last night. Had many fun times with Donnie and it’s hard to believe he is gone. Thinking about his wife, Alyssa and his kids — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) August 4, 2019

From the moment I started at Sports Illustrated, at every big NFL event we both attended, Don Banks made sure we did dinner and drinks, and then introduced me to as many people as he could so I could build relationships. I’m honored to call him a friend. Rest in peace, Don. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) August 4, 2019

Just saw Don Banks on Friday night in Canton. He was so excited to start his new job as the lead NFL writer in Vegas. His first story for the paper ran today, and was a total home run about the lessons the Browns learned from Hard Knocks. This is so sad https://t.co/uYsTUNnDia — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) August 4, 2019

Devastatingly sad news with the passing of NFL reporter Don Banks. pic.twitter.com/teXBfkpKYe — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 4, 2019

Jaw dropping, gut wrenching – it was my great fortune to interact with @DonBanks for decades – a tremendous writer, an even better man. https://t.co/SaZOW8eIm9 — Amy Trask (@AmyTrask) August 4, 2019

We are shocked and saddened to hear the news of the passing of former https://t.co/fZzderp1I3 contributor Don Banks. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. https://t.co/pIewXUWr8G — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 4, 2019

When I got NFL beat for the WSJ, I went to two minicamp practices in Philly and Baltimore–luckily, Don Banks was at both and basically gave me a roadmap on how to operate when I was absolutely clueless. His patience and advice was incredible that week and I think about it a lot. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) August 4, 2019

My deepest sympathies and prayers to the family and friends of @DonBanks who joined @reviewjournal only last week and passed away unexpectedly earlier today. He was a fine man and an institution among pro football writers. He'll be deeply missed.https://t.co/dnDYSdpyoD — Glenn Cook (@Glenn_CookNV) August 4, 2019

Don Banks was a talented writer but more importantly he was a good man. This is terribly sad. https://t.co/ZgRMU1HkFD — Greg Aiello (@gregaiello) August 4, 2019

Don Banks was a rarity among NFL writers. Someone everyone liked. He was an excellent beat reporter, especially in Tampa, and graduated to league-wide coverage. He would often nail the tone of how to cover a big story. He was also a good friend. I will miss him. https://t.co/FC9nJkHS1c — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 4, 2019

When The MMQB began, Don Banks wrote a regular column called “The Conscience.” He was that both in his job and beyond. He was kind, encouraging and wise; one of the very best people you could be honored to know. https://t.co/PntoYUZxMd — Jenny Vrentas (@JennyVrentas) August 4, 2019

We are shocked and saddened by the passing of our friend and former colleague Don Banks. Our hearts go out to Alissa, Matt and all of Don’s family and friends. https://t.co/9PaZ0Iwyzo — The MMQB (@theMMQB) August 4, 2019

. @DonBanks was a great man who was always looking to help and make those around him better. Just a few weeks ago he sent me this message. Rest easy, Don. Man, life is short and oh so precious. pic.twitter.com/yJCorpu8yQ — Megan O'Brien (@MeganOBsports) August 4, 2019

We are saddened to hear the news about long-time NFL reporter Don Banks. pic.twitter.com/tJJxIEAbIg — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 5, 2019

I spent Thursday and Saturday with Don Banks in Canton at the Hall of Fame. We talked about his new job in Vegas. I just can’t believe this. A great loss to his family and journalism — John Clayton (@JohnClaytonNFL) August 5, 2019

Don Banks was truly a friend to all. His unexpected passing reminds us to live for today and never assume tomorrow will be yours. — Ed Werder (@EdwerderRFA) August 5, 2019

