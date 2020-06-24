Don Banks honored by Pro Football Hall of Fame

Don Banks (Guillermo Hernandez Martinez/Sports Illustrated)

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch chats with Don Banks, right, while walking to a conference room during the NFL owners meetings, Monday, March 26, 2018 in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images for NFL)

Pro Football Now Presented by John Hancock: Portrait of Sports Illustrated NFL Senior Writer Don Banks on set at Time & Life Building. Behind the Scenes. New York, NY 9/26/2013 (Erick W. Rasco /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images)

Former Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL columnist Don Banks, who died last August at the age of 56, has been selected as the 2020 Dick McCann Award winner by the Professional Football Writers of America.

The award is given to a reporter who has made a long and distinguished contribution to pro football through coverage.

Banks had just begun working with the Review-Journal when he died in his sleep on August 5th while at the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction weekend. Banks, who had a 36-year career in sportswriting, is the 52nd McCann Award honoree.

