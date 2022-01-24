Early betting lines for next Sunday’s NFL championship games

The early betting lines and totals are out for the NFC Championship between the 49ers and Rams and the AFC Championship between the Bengals and Chiefs.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after beating the Buffalo Bills overtime during an NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

The Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs are the early betting favorites in next Sunday’s NFL championship games.

The Rams are 3½-point favorites over the visiting San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship at Westgate SuperBook with a total of 46½ points. In the AFC Championship, Westgate labels the host Chiefs as 7-point favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals with a total of 53½.