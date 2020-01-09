55°F
NFL

Ex-UNLV QB Scott Turner named Redskins’ offensive coordinator

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2020 - 5:25 pm
 

Scott Turner, a former UNLV backup quarterback, was named Wednesday as the Washington Redskins’ offensive coordinator.

Turner, whose dad Norv coached the Redskins from 1994 to 2000, is the second former Rebels quarterback to be an NFL offensive coordinator. Shane Steichen holds that title with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Both ex-QBs became good friends at UNLV. Turner played for the Rebels from 2001-04, but didn’t play much, throwing 14 career passes. Steichen played from 2003-06, passing for 2,755 yards.

