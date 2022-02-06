Experimental rules, sibling rivalry among reasons to see Pro Bowl

While social media snarks enjoy critiquing the NFL’s showcase of superstars, there are plenty of reasons fans enjoy watching the Pro Bowl

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) takes a selfie with the fans during the NFC Pro Bowl players practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kansas City Chiefs Tyrann Mathieu (32) signs autographs for fans during the AFC Pro Bowl players practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

For the fans, the Pro Bowl is a celebration of the biggest stars in the NFL. For the players, it’s an exhibition game on a Sunday after partying together for a few days in a destination city.

It was that way for many years in Honolulu, then Orlando and now Las Vegas.

What it is not is a highly competitive, hard-hitting football game. And that’s OK.

Critics typically enjoy making snide comments on social media about the lack of intensity displayed in the game each year. Yet it continues to be big business for the league. Fans tune into the game in drove,

So, if you’re looking for defensive struggles and all-out blitzes, don’t watch. Also, don’t complain. If it’s not for you, it’s not for you.

For everyone else, here are five reasons to watch Sunday’s noon game at Allegiant Stadium.

So many points

Scoring in the Pro Bowl hasn’t been as out of control as it started to get a decade ago. But scoreboard operators still need to get plenty of rest to prepare for the game.

From 2006 to 2012, the teams combined to average 78.6 points per game. That number has dropped to 51.9 over the last seven games.

There were, however, 71 combined points in the 2020 game, the last time the Pro Bowl was played.

The total for Sunday’s game is 62.5.

Crosby may go rogue

Raiders’ defensive end Maxx Crosby is excited to play in his first Pro Bowl even if defense is mostly optional in such a setting.

He jokingly said he asked AFC coach Mike Vrabel what the most sacks were by an individual in the Pro Bowl in hopes of trying to break the record.

Crosby said he’s been trying to gauge how hard he was supposed to play.

“Obviously it’s about fun and getting out here and learning and meeting new people. But the game I think we’ll just go with the flow and see how it’s going,” he said. “But I know one speed, honestly. So we’ll see how it turns out.”

Fun rules

There are no kickoffs in the Pro Bowl. Offenses will start from their 25-yard line after scores.

Teams can still try to keep the ball, however, even if there are no onside kicks. A kicking team has the option of trying what essentially amounts to a fourth-and-15 play from its own 25-yard line. If they convert, they keep the ball.

That could lead to some interesting decisions, but the real fun could be at the start of each half.

The game will utilize the so-called Spot-and-Choose method, which has been proposed by the Baltimore Ravens as an overtime rule.

At the start of each half on Sunday, one team will determine where on the field the ball is spotted. The other team will choose whether to play offense or defense from that spot.

That could get fun.

Possible trickery

There hasn’t been much implementation of a playbook over the three days of practices at Las Vegas Ballpark. The sessions have been more focused on trying to entertain the fans.

What has taken place is a whole lot of non-quarterbacks trying to show off their arms and possibly audition to throw the ball on a trick play.

The AFC even practiced fake field goals on Saturday with Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews throwing a strike to the end zone.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if anyone attempted a pass on Sunday.

Sibling rivalry

It’s possible the Pro Bowl will feature AFC receiver Stefon Diggs of the Bills being covered by cornerback Trevon Diggs of the Cowboys, his younger brother.

The two have yet to face each other in an NFL game, but they did square off in the “Best Catch” competition at the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge on Wednesday.

Trevon Diggs got the better of his big brother by winning the event.

While the intensity typically isn’t too high in the all-star game, it’s tough to imagine either one of them would want to give an inch should they be matched up against each other on the outside for a few plays on Sunday.

