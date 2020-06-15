Ezekiel Elliott, other NFL players test positive for COVID-19

Several Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans players tested positive for the coronarvirus, according to the NFL Network.

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Arlington, Texas. Ezekiel Elliott tested positive for the coronavirus, according to his agent. Rocky Arceneaux told the NFL Network on Monday, June 15, 2020, that Elliott was feeling OK and recovering.(AP Photo/Roger Steinman, FIle)

Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott and several of his Dallas Cowboys teammates as well as some Houston Texans players reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Elliott’s agent, Rocky Arceneaux, told the NFL Network about Elliott’s positive test but said the star back is “feeling good.”

The Cowboys provided the NFL Network with a statement saying the team couldn’t comment on health information because of privacy laws.

NFL players have not been allowed to work out at team facilities because of the coronavirus pandemic. The NFL announced Wednesday that it was canceling in-person minicamps that would have taken place.

Trainings camp throughout the league, including for the Raiders at their new headquarters in Henderson, are scheduled to take place in July.

