53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
NFL

Florida authorities issue arrest warrant for Antonio Brown

The Associated Press
January 22, 2020 - 6:38 pm
 
Updated January 22, 2020 - 6:39 pm

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown following accusations that he and his trainer attacked another man near Brown’s Florida home, authorities said.

Hollywood police spokesman Christian Latta said in a Wednesday news release that Brown faces charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

Officers responded Tuesday afternoon to a disturbance call, where the alleged victim said Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt, hit him, police said. Holt was arrested a short time later and charged with one count of burglary with battery.

Officers attempted to make contact with Brown but were unsuccessful, Latta said.

Police didn’t immediately identify the alleged victim or what prompted the confrontation.

Jail records didn’t list an attorney for Holt, and it wasn’t clear if Brown had a lawyer.

Brown, who is a free agent, played nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was traded to the Raiders last year but released before ever playing a regular season game following several off-the-field incidents. He was then signed by the New England Patriots, who released Brown in September after a second woman in 10 days accused him of sexual misconduct.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) runs on the sideline in the second half of an NFL ...
Eli Manning retires after 16 seasons, 2 Super Bowls with Giants
By Tom Canavan The Associated Press

His contract with the Giants expired after the 4-12 season and there was little chance he would be returning after losing his longtime starting job to rookie Daniel Jones.