73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
NFL

Former N.Y. Giants coach, Las Vegas resident Jim Fassel dies at 71

The The Associated Press
June 8, 2021 - 8:04 am
 
FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2010, file photo, then Las Vegas head coach Jim Fassel, center, looks o ...
FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2010, file photo, then Las Vegas head coach Jim Fassel, center, looks on from the sideline during their United Football League title game against Florida in Omaha, Neb. Former New York Giants coach Jim Fassel has died. He was 71. Fassel was named NFL coach of the year in 1997 and led the team to the 2001 Super Bowl. Fassel’s son confirmed the death to the Los Angeles Times on Monday. (AP Photo/Dave Weaver, File)

Jim Fassel, a former coach of the New York Giants who was named NFL coach of the year in 1997 and led the team to the 2001 Super Bowl, has died. He was 71.

Fassel’s son, John, confirmed the death to the Los Angeles Times on Monday. Fassel lived in Las Vegas.

Fassel coached the Giants from 1997-2003, leading the team to the Super Bowl after the 2000 season. The Giants lost to the Baltimore Ravens 34-7.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Fassel was taken to a hospital in Las Vegas with chest pains and died of a heart attack.

Fassel played college football before a brief career in the NFL and Canadian football. He was also part of the coaching staffs at Denver, Oakland, Arizona and Baltimore, as well as head coach at the University of Utah.

MOST READ
1
Boy found dead near Las Vegas ID’d as missing California 7-year-old
Boy found dead near Las Vegas ID’d as missing California 7-year-old
2
Here’s why gates at McCarran’s Terminal 3 remain closed
Here’s why gates at McCarran’s Terminal 3 remain closed
3
Las Vegas police: ‘Sugar Daddy’ stole to pay women’s bills
Las Vegas police: ‘Sugar Daddy’ stole to pay women’s bills
4
Electric Daisy Carnival announces lineup
Electric Daisy Carnival announces lineup
5
Raiders, as expected, add veteran offensive tackle
Raiders, as expected, add veteran offensive tackle
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST