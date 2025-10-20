Former NFL, Boise State RB dies at 36

Doug Martin, whose blend of power and quickness made him one of the most explosive running backs of his era for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has died. He was 36.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin leaps over Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Derrick Johnson in the second quarter on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium, in Kansas City, Missouri. (John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star/TNS)

A statement released by Martin’s family said he died on Saturday.

“It is with great sadness to inform you all that Doug Martin passed away Saturday morning,” the statement read. ”Cause of death is currently unconfirmed. Please respect our privacy at this time.”

Born in Stockton, Calif., Martin made his mark at Boise State University, where he became one of the most productive running backs in program history. During his four-year career, he rushed for more than 3,400 yards and 43 touchdowns, helping the Broncos maintain national prominence under coach Chris Petersen.

His standout performance in the 2011 Maaco Bowl Las Vegas, where he earned MVP honors, solidified his status as an NFL-ready prospect. Martin rushed for 151 yards and returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown in Boise’s 56-24 victory over Arizona State.

The Bucs selected Martin in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft (31st overall), and he wasted no time making an impact. As a rookie, Martin rushed for 1,454 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, adding another 472 yards through the air. His unforgettable 251-yard, four-touchdown performance against the Raiders remains one of the greatest single-game outings in team history.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of Doug Martin,” the Bucs said in a statement. “From his record-setting rookie season in 2012 to his multiple Pro Bowl selections during his six seasons as a Buccaneer, Doug made a lasting impact on our franchise. He was a fan favorite during his time in Tampa Bay and was honored as one of the Top 50 Buccaneers of all time for his numerous achievements. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and everyone whom Doug touched throughout his life.”

Though his career was marked by flashes of brilliance, including another 1,400-yard rushing season in 2015, it was also marred by injuries and off-field challenges. In 2016, Martin was suspended four games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy after testing positive for a banned substance. He later sought treatment and publicly expressed regret, vowing to rebuild his health and reputation.

After six seasons in Tampa Bay, Martin signed with the Raiders in 2018, where he provided veteran leadership and rushed for 723 yards and four touchdowns in what would be his final NFL season.

Martin retired quietly after the 2018 campaign, leaving behind a complicated but impactful legacy. In total, he rushed for 5,356 yards and 30 touchdowns over seven seasons. His 4,633 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns with Tampa Bay still place him among the Bucs’ all-time greats at the position.