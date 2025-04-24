Former NFL star stepping away from TV role amid sexual assault lawsuit

Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, who is accused in a lawsuit of sexually assaulting a woman in Las Vegas, said he is taking a leave of absence from ESPN.

Shannon Sharpe during the 56th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Ahead of Super Bowl 51, former NFL tight end and Fox analyst Shannon Sharpe speaks to media at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas, on Jan. 31, 2017. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Former NFL star and popular media personality Shannon Sharpe announced Thursday that he is taking a leave of absence from ESPN amid allegations of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed against him.

Sharpe, 56, is accused of sexually assaulting an unnamed woman multiple times at her Las Vegas apartment. The lawsuit, filed Sunday by Buzbee Law Firm, seeks $50 million in damages.

Sharpe announced his leave from ESPN, where he is featured on the sports talk show “First Take,” via an emailed statement from his legal team at Lanny J. Davis & Associates and a post to his Instagram account. As he has all week, Sharpe maintained his innocence, stating that the relationship was consensual.

“At this juncture I am electing to step aside temporarily from my ESPN duties,” Sharpe said in a statement. “I will be devoting this time to my family, and responding and dealing with these false and disruptive allegations set against me. I plan to return to ESPN at the start of the NFL preseason.”

ESPN said it supports Sharpe taking a leave as he deals with the lawsuit.

“This is a serious situation, and we agree with Shannon’s decision to step away,” ESPN said in a Thursday statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Sharpe’s accuser, who is in her 20s, alleges that after their consensual relationship soured, the 14-year NFL veteran raped her at her Las Vegas apartment, first in October and then again in January. The lawsuit also notes that Sharpe has a home in Las Vegas.

Despite their multiple-year relationship, the woman claimed in the lawsuit that she did not consent to sexual activities on the two occasions.

“A woman can say ‘yes’ to consensual sexual relations with a man ninety-nine times, but when she says ‘no’ even once that ‘no’ means no,” the lawsuit states.

Sharpe last week was reported to be in talks for a $100 million podcasting contract. Sharpe hosts Club Shay Shay and Nightcap with co-host Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.

Las Vegas police said Tuesday that they were not investigating Sharpe.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.