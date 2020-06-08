83°F
NFL

Former NFL wide receiver Reche Caldwell killed in Tampa

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 7, 2020 - 5:33 pm
 

Former NFL wide receiver Reche Caldwell was fatally shot Saturday night outside his home in Tampa, Florida, according to multiple reports.

He was 41.

TMZ first reported the shooting.

Caldwell was a second-round draft pick out of Florida in 2002 and played six seasons in the NFL for the San Diego Chargers, New England Patriots and Washington Redskins. He caught 152 career passes for 1,851 yards and 11 touchdowns.

All three teams posted statements expressing their condolences.

“I am saddened to hear the news about Reche,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said in a statement. “He is remembered for his solid contributions to our team. My thoughts and prayers are with Reche’s family.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

