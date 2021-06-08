Former NY Giants coach, Las Vegas resident Jim Fassel dies
Jim Fassel, a former coach of the New York Giants who was named NFL coach of the year in 1997 and later finished his career in Las Vegas, has died. He was 71.
Fassel’s son, John, confirmed the death to the Los Angeles Times on Monday.
Fassel lived in Las Vegas. He coached the Las Vegas Locomotives of the United Football League from 2009 to 2012, winning the league championship the first two seasons. The Locos went 16-6 over those four years.
Fassel coached the Giants from 1997-2003, leading the team to the Super Bowl after the 2000 season. The Giants lost to the Baltimore Ravens 34-7.
According to the Los Angeles Times, Fassel was taken to a hospital in Las Vegas with chest pains and died of a heart attack.
Fassel played college football before a brief career in the NFL and Canadian football. He was also part of the coaching staffs at Denver, Oakland, Arizona and Baltimore, as well as head coach at the University of Utah.
