Former NY Giants coach, Las Vegas resident Jim Fassel dies

Jim Fassel, a former coach of the New York Giants who was named NFL coach of the year in 1997 and later finished his career in Las Vegas, has died. He was 71.

JOHN LOCHER/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL Las Vegas Locos head coach Jim Fassel celebrates after defeating the Florida Tuskers in the UFL Championship game in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 27, 2009. JOHN LOCHER/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL Las Vegas Locos head coach Jim Fassel celebrates after defeating the Florida Tuskers in the UFL Championship game in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 27, 2009.

FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2010, file photo, then Las Vegas head coach Jim Fassel, center, looks on from the sideline during their United Football League title game against Florida in Omaha, Neb. Former New York Giants coach Jim Fassel has died. He was 71. Fassel was named NFL coach of the year in 1997 and led the team to the 2001 Super Bowl. Fassel’s son confirmed the death to the Los Angeles Times on Monday. (AP Photo/Dave Weaver, File)

Jim Fassel, who was named NFL coach of the year in 1997 and led the New York Giants to the 2001 Super Bowl before later finishing his career in Las Vegas, has died.

He was 71.

Fassel’s son, John, confirmed the death to the Los Angeles Times on Monday.

Fassel lived in Las Vegas. He coached the Las Vegas Locomotives of the United Football League from 2009 to 2012, winning the league championship the first two seasons. The Locos went 16-6 over those four years.

Fassel coached the Giants from 1997-2003, leading the team to the Super Bowl after the 2000 season. The Giants lost to the Baltimore Ravens 34-7.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Fassel was taken to a hospital in Las Vegas with chest pains and died of a heart attack.

Fassel played college football before a brief career in the NFL and Canadian football. He was also part of the coaching staffs at Denver, Oakland, Arizona and Baltimore, as well as head coach at the University of Utah.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.