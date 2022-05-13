From Anime to ‘The Office’: All NFL schedule hype videos
The NFL officially dropped the schedules for the 2022 season Thursday and teams had entirely too much fun creating schedule announcement videos for social media.
This year, there was definitely not a lack of creativity from the teams, with videos ranging from anime to throwbacks to TV show rip-offs and complete randomness.
Take a look at the schedule videos below and determine who won the internet this year.
When you crash the call between Coach Harbaugh and the @nflcommish to get the Ravens 2022 schedule. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HyI6Pd5W3E
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 13, 2022
.@CamHeyward: Schedule Protector
2022 NFL Schedule Release: Tonight at 8 pm ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/z6CNpX51sp
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 12, 2022
Here’s our 2022 schedule.
Go Bills.
📺: 2022 NFL Schedule Release | 8PM on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/y2Z6OvpMDO
— Primetime Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 13, 2022
brb just got the new high score on Flappy Bird
Tickets available via @SeatGeek ➡️ https://t.co/3owhd4AQ8a
📺 2022 Schedule Release on NFLN pic.twitter.com/WgMb2bQTZ6
— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 13, 2022
Should we REALLY make our schedule release video an anime?
yes yes yesyes
yesyes yes yes yes
yes yes yes yes yes
yes yesyes yes yes
yes yesye yes yes
yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/A0TvmYJUOQ
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 13, 2022
Ready to 𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐡 the competition #HTTC | @BIG100Radio pic.twitter.com/LKoWDMfIbH
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 13, 2022
Our 2022 schedule…
…out of context 😂 pic.twitter.com/v2mRemAYXw
— New York Jets (@nyjets) May 13, 2022
Rolling out our 2022 schedule…
Full schedule: https://t.co/I81JAqNrse pic.twitter.com/yVVS2l85m1
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 13, 2022
There’s a new S̶h̶e̶r̶i̶f̶f̶ intern in town. 🤠 pic.twitter.com/dFR5JC9r3C
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 13, 2022
What happens when you combine 100+ stock photos, bad animation, and the biggest Bengals season ever?
The 2022 Schedule Release!
🎟 Single game tickets are on sale at https://t.co/RXVXLW0wuy pic.twitter.com/F9ka8zZNze
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 13, 2022
𝑷𝑼𝑻𝑻𝑰𝑵𝑮 together the 𝑯𝑶𝑳𝑬 2022 #Packers schedule! ⛳
➡️ https://t.co/11LbDm9kMY #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/EsvMnWZDKm
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 13, 2022
It’s Thursday night, and we feel alright 😎 pic.twitter.com/2eIiNvK1tU
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 13, 2022
ᴛʀᴀᴄᴋɪɴɢ ꜱᴛᴀᴛᴜꜱ: ᴅᴇʟɪᴠᴇʀᴇᴅ 📨
███████████ 100% pic.twitter.com/Zu4bPDGtKO
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 13, 2022
𝙒𝙚'𝙫𝙚 𝙤𝙣𝙡𝙮 𝙜𝙤𝙩 𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙦𝙪𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣… @Dream_Finders | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/3xdZLIFjI1
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 13, 2022
The moment you’ve all been waiting for: Coach Reids the 2022 Chiefs Schedule… literally. pic.twitter.com/v1H5iXlRle
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 13, 2022
Haters will say it’s fake pic.twitter.com/tCCEl49lF0
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 13, 2022
The heist continues…
But this time for the 2022 C̶e̶l̶i̶n̶e̶ ̶D̶i̶o̶n̶ NFL Schedule. pic.twitter.com/pNWsTeEAyM
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 13, 2022
How to increase winnability throughout the 2022 season pic.twitter.com/qVZWWE4Pfy
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 13, 2022
Fight for what is ours. #FTTB | @Adobe pic.twitter.com/nM9d4QBH9p
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) May 13, 2022
We couldn’t think of any one better to give his first take on our 2022 season schedule. Enjoy…😂😂😂
Get your 🎟s here ➡️ https://t.co/1BD9uuQhew@seatgeek | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/HJSCsoWA20
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 13, 2022
.@johnnyrandle93 is the baddest dude alive.
And if he doesn't get you fired up for the 2022 season, we don't know what will.
🔥🔥🔥
SCHEDULE: https://t.co/m0jfJIwXCW pic.twitter.com/oiabxyyzDZ
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 13, 2022
Dolphins Stadium Tour: 2022 😎
📺 Watch now on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/waVS1jyeSi
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 13, 2022
𝙎𝙏𝙀𝙋 𝙍𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏 𝙐𝙋@Hyundai | #FlyEaglesFly
Schedule Release | 8 PM | @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/LZ6gVPyErL
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 13, 2022
2022 schedule coming in ice cold. 🧊 pic.twitter.com/xoxDeylGUz
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 13, 2022
You're watching a ✨Texans Channel✨ original movie
🎟 » https://t.co/Vv9ajw5wE4 pic.twitter.com/ntE14Qahgp
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 13, 2022
