107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
NFL

Giants suspend Kam Moore after domestic violence charges

The Associated Press
July 15, 2019 - 12:10 pm
 

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants suspended safety Kam Moore on Monday amid charges he punched a woman, stepped on her neck and rendered her unconscious.

The alleged incident took place last Thursday. Moore appeared in Union County Superior Court on Monday to face charges of third-degree aggravated assault.

“New York Giants safety Kamrin Moore was arrested over the weekend in Linden, New Jersey, for an alleged domestic violence-related incident,” the team said in a statement. “Moore has been suspended by the team pending further investigation.”

The 22-year-old Moore played in two games as a rookie last year for New York. Moore joined the Giants after being cut by New Orleans. He was not drafted out of Boston College in 2018 and has been expected to compete for a backup roster spot and play special teams if he makes the Giants.

Under the NFL’s personal conduct policy, Moore could be subject to a six-game suspension for a first-time offense.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This is a 2019 photo of Clint Boling of the Cincinnati Bengals NFL football team. This image re ...
Bengals’ Boling retiring from NFL for health reasons
The Associated Press

Bengals left guard Clint Boling retired Monday after eight seasons in the NFL, citing medical concerns. The club posted that he has been dealing with a blood clot.

In this Sept.30, 2018, file photo, New York Jets tight end Chris Herndon warms up before an NFL ...
Jets TE Chris Herndon suspended 4 games by NFL for DWI arrest
By Dennis Waszak Jr. The Associated Press

Chris. Herndon pleaded guilty in January to driving while intoxicated in New Jersey in June 2018. The incident occurred about a month after he was drafted by the Jets.