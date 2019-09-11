86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
NFL

Girlfriend of Browns’ Chris Smith killed in accident

By Tom Withers The Associated Press
September 11, 2019 - 11:24 am
 

CLEVELAND — The girlfriend of Browns defensive end Chris Smith has been killed in an accident. She was 26.

The team said Petara Cordero, died when she was struck by an oncoming car on I-90 West at around 2 a.m. Smith and Cordero had pulled to the side of the road after his Lamborghini had a tire malfunction and spun out. She exited the vehicle and was standing on the road’s shoulder when the other car smashed into the passenger side of Smith’s car.

According to a Cleveland police report provided by the Browns, the other driver admitted to drinking. The accident remains under investigation.

The police said Smith was not injured.

Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam offered their condolences to Smith, who signed with the team last year. Cleveland’s players were told of the accident during a meeting and coach Freddie Kitchens visited Smith at his home.

Smith and Cordero recently celebrated the birth of a daughter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown works out during NFL football practice, Wednes ...
Antonio Brown practices with Patriots, status for Sunday unclear
By Kyle Hightower The Associated Press

Patriots receiver Antonio Brown practiced with the team for the first time on Wednesday, a day after his former trainer filed a civil lawsuit in Florida accusing him of sexually assaulting her on three occasions.

Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the G ...
A look at the Raiders’ opponents in the AFC West
By / RJ

While the Raiders have significantly upgraded their talent and hope to take a big step forward in their final season in Oakland, there may not be much room for upward mobility.