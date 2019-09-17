Green Valley’s Tyrell Crosby earns kudos for play in Lions’ win

The Detroit Lions provided improved protection for Matthew Stafford in Sunday’s 13-10 come-from-behind victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, and former Green Valley High School standout Tyrell Crosby made a major contribution.

Detroit Lions offensive guard Tyrell Crosby (65) stretches at the team's NFL training camp in Napa, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Playing for injured left tackle Taylor Decker, a 2016 first-round pick out of Ohio State, Crosby went against Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, two of the better edge rushers in the NFL.

The Lions didn’t allow a sack or hit against a lineman. In fact, Stafford was hit just once, by a defensive back.

In a season-opening 27-27 tie at Arizona, Stafford was under constant pressure, sacked three times and hit 10 more.

Coach Matt Patricia said Crosby – who allowed two hurries — had a strong week of practice, intimating that the former Oregon standout knew he’d be starting in place of Decker.

“There was definitely some good plays in the passing game,” Patricia said of Crosby’s performance at detroitlions.com. “Honestly, I think he worked really hard during the week. He kind of just stepped in during the week … he just went and prepared like he had to play.”

Center Frank Ragnow also praised Crosby.

“Big Cros, that was huge,” Ragnow said. “He stepped up big time and filled a role and we kept it going.”

Crosby, who was drafted in the fifth round, 153rd overall, by the Lions in 2018, was humble.

“We’ve all got each other’s backs, really,” Crosby, 24, said. “Throughout the game we’re all just keeping each other motivated. It’s just an awesome group.”