Hall of Fame back, Las Vegas resident Floyd Little dies

Hall of Fame running back Floyd Little died Friday after a fight with a rare form of cell cancer. He was 78.

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2013, file photo, NFL great Floyd Little talks to players on the sideline before a Syracuse against Boston College NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi, File)

Hall of Fame running back Floyd Little, who lived in Las Vegas, died Friday after a fight with a rare form of cell cancer.

Little, 78, was a three-time All-American at Syracuse and made five Pro Bowls during a nine-year career with the Denver Broncos. The Broncos host the Raiders on Sunday.

The professional football world today is celebrating the life and mourning the passing of Floyd Little. A member of the Class of 2010, Little died Friday. He was 78. Read More: https://t.co/nW3hwUEfDU#HOFForever pic.twitter.com/OKdXIj93yN — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 2, 2021

“Floyd had a smile on his face, and he loved the game of football,” said former All-Pro George Kunz, who lives in Las Vegas. “He was very good at it and he enjoyed every minute of it. In my mind, this is my vision of him. He was just a great player.

“He and Tom Jackson were captains of the Denver Broncos. My first year with the (Baltimore) Colts, I was captain and I went out there for the coin toss before the game and had a chance to meet Floyd and Jackson. Just great people, and a credit to the game of football.”

Little was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1983 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

He rushed for 6,323 career yards with the Broncos. That total ranked seventh in NFL history when he retired in 1975.

At Syracuse, Little was part of a legendary group of running backs who all wore No. 44 during those times, following Jim Brown and Ernie Davis. Freshmen were ineligible to play at the time, and in three years, Little rushed for 2,704 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Little was diagnosed with cancer in May and began undergoing chemotherapy treatments in Las Vegas in June.

He is survived by his wife DeBorah and three children: Marc Little, Kyra Little DaCosta and Christy Little Jones.

Funeral arrangements were not available.

Review-Journal staff writer Ron Kantowski contributed to this report.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.