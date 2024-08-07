105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
NFL

Have a favorite NFL team-themed bar? Tell us about it

Las Vegas Raiders fans, including from left, Robert Lopez of Riverside, Calif., Antone Priester ...
Las Vegas Raiders fans, including from left, Robert Lopez of Riverside, Calif., Antone Priester of Las Vegas and Keegan Matthewson of Pittsburg, Calif. cheer a second quarter touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during a watch party at Stage Door Casino in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
More Stories
Raiders fans watch players practice during the first day of training camp at the Jack Hammett S ...
Graney: Was moving training camp the right call for the Raiders?
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce speaks to media
Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Deshaun Watson (4) and Jameis Winston (5) high-five during an NFL ...
Here are the NFL preseason quarterback rotations for every team
Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) laughs at a question during a media interview on the second ...
Raiders report: Defensive star shines again at training camp
Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2024 - 12:02 pm
 
Updated August 7, 2024 - 12:42 pm

The NFL season is almost upon us, and you know what that means.

It’s time for the Review-Journal’s annual NFL bars listing.

The directory serves as an easy resource for fans to find places in the Las Vegas Valley to enjoy a game with fellow fans of their favorite team.

In contrast to a sports bar or sportsbook (where every game being played at a particular moment can be viewed), we define a “team bar” as a place where only that team’s game is being aired while the team is playing.

You can view our 2023 directory at reviewjournal.com/nflbars.

If you would like your bar to be included, please contact us at nflbars@reviewjournal.com.

Be sure to include the following:

-Team

-Bar name

-Address

-Phone number

-Website, if available

Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
I-15 reopens after 44-hour closure, truck fire is still burning
recommend 2
What they’re saying on social media about the traffic nightmare
recommend 3
Pioneering downtown Vegas bar celebrates 10 years
recommend 4
Bellagio showcases paintings, sculptures, and more – PHOTOS
recommend 5
Famed Halloween pop-up bar coming to Las Vegas this fall
recommend 6
New restaurant planned near Fremont Street Experience