Have an NFL team-themed bar? Include it in our bar listing

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2021 - 5:27 pm
 
Updated August 2, 2021 - 11:46 am
Football fans pack the Raiders Tavern and Grill for the NFL Draft at M Resort on Thursday, Apri ...
Football fans pack the Raiders Tavern and Grill for the NFL Draft at M Resort on Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Football season is just around the corner, and the Review-Journal needs your help.

The Review-Journal is compiling its directory of NFL bars around the Las Vegas Valley.

The directory serves as an easy resource for fans to find places to enjoy a game with fellow fans of their favorite team.

In contrast to a sports bar or sportsbook (where every game being played at a particular moment can be viewed), we define a “team bar” as a place where only the hometown team’s game is being aired while that team is playing.

You can view our 2020 directory at reviewjournal.com/nflbars.

If you would like your bar to be included, please contact Sarah Morgan at smorgan@review-journal.com.

