Here’s the 2022 NFL bars listing

Loyal fans of a particular franchise can find their people at one of the dozens of team-dedicated, NFL-sanctioned bars across the Las Vegas Valley.

Loyal fans of a particular franchise can find their people at one of the dozens of team-dedicated, NFL-sanctioned bars across the valley. (Wes Rand/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Like it or not, Las Vegas is officially a sports town. And with that comes the camaraderie of fellow fans gathering around to watch football and enjoy their favorite foods.

Loyal fans of a particular franchise can find their people at one of the dozens of team-dedicated, NFL-sanctioned bars across the valley.

Click here to see the full list.