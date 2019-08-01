95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
NFL

How to watch Broncos-Falcons in the NFL’s Hall of Fame game

The Associated Press
August 1, 2019 - 12:06 pm
 

The NFL preseason officially gets underway when the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons meet Thursday in the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio.

The Broncos are favored by 2½ points and the over/under total is 34 points.

Here’s what you need to know to watch the game:

WHO: Denver vs. Atlanta

WHEN: 5 p.m. PT, Thursday, Aug. 1

WHERE: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio

TELEVISION: NBC

You can also livestream the game on YouTube.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST