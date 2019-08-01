How to watch Broncos-Falcons in the NFL’s Hall of Fame game

The NFL preseason officially gets underway when the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons meet Thursday in the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio.

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium is ready for the kick off of the #NFL100. The Atlanta Falcons take on the Denver Broncos on Thursday, Aug. 1 in Canton, Ohio. (Hall of Fame Facebook)

The Broncos are favored by 2½ points and the over/under total is 34 points.

Here’s what you need to know to watch the game:

WHO: Denver vs. Atlanta

WHEN: 5 p.m. PT, Thursday, Aug. 1

WHERE: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio

TELEVISION: NBC

You can also livestream the game on YouTube.