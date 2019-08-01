How to watch Broncos-Falcons in the NFL’s Hall of Fame game
The NFL preseason officially gets underway when the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons meet Thursday in the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio.
The Broncos are favored by 2½ points and the over/under total is 34 points.
Here’s what you need to know to watch the game:
WHO: Denver vs. Atlanta
WHEN: 5 p.m. PT, Thursday, Aug. 1
WHERE: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio
TELEVISION: NBC
You can also livestream the game on YouTube.