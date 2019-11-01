48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
NFL

Kitchens, Mayfield leading Browns down the same-old road

By Greg A. Bedard Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2019 - 6:10 pm
 
Updated October 31, 2019 - 8:06 pm

All that flash, dash and commercial appeal — we interrupt this column for another Baker Mayfield ad — produced a lot of clicks in the offseason for a media starving for another New England-less storyline, but hasn’t amounted to much this season for the Cleveland Browns.

On Sunday in the House That Brady Built, the NFL Offseason Champions, a team that features Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Nick Chubb, Baker Mayfield, Joel Bitonio, Myles Garrett, Sheldon Richardson, Olivier Vernon and Denzel Ward, all very good NFL players on both sides of the ball, lost 27-13 to fall to 2-5 on the season.

It’s certainly not a sin to lose to the defending champions and odds-on favorites to win another title. But the way the Browns did it was basically a microcosm of what has led them to this point. Namely, a head coach and a quarterback who got too much, too soon, and now the Browns are going to have to go through another costly reboot at some point unless things turn around quickly.

General manager John Dorsey, an NFL veteran with a great eye for talent (he was previously high up with the Packers and Chiefs), made a critical mistake in the offseason: He hired interim offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens to be the CEO of a football team when he previously ran the running backs’ room with all of five people in it.

Dorsey hired Kitchens because he liked his moxie — Dorsey loves players and coaches who, like himself, carry themselves in an old-school, cocksure way — and also because Mayfield loved Kitchens and his offensive system. To be sure, Kitchens does run a very nice scheme. But that doesn’t mean he’s head coach material.

What Dorsey should have done was get dysfunctional owner Jimmy Haslam to pay Kitchens enough to stay on as offensive coordinator and get a more experienced head coach. That would have given the Browns the best of both worlds and time to groom Kitchens.

Now, if Kitchens continues to look out of his depth as a head coach — for one example, the Browns lead the league in total penalties (88) despite playing one fewer game than the next 10 teams on the list (the Jets have 71 penalties in seven games) — then the Browns will have no choice but to go another direction.

Then, in all likelihood, they’ll lose Kitchens and his playbook as well, which means Mayfield will have his third head coach and offensive coordinator heading into his third season. Ask Marcus Mariota in Tennessee how five play-callers in five seasons worked out for him after being benched for Ryan Tannehill.

Then there’s Mayfield, who acted like a petulant child this week when asked legitimate questions by a hard-nosed reporter. This goes along with what Mayfield’s shown so far in the league — he thinks he’s arrived, thanks to endorsement deals and social media, before he’s done anything. He reads too many of his press clippings, both positive and negative.

“I am who I am and always have been,” Mayfield said on, you guessed it, Twitter. “Don’t call it emotional when it’s convenient and then passion when it fits. I care about winning, so yeah I’m frustrated.”

Mayfield was calm for the entire press conference but became agitated when the one reporter — who has been tough on Mayfield — started to ask questions. This tirade wasn’t about frustration or passion. It was about Mayfield being unprofessional because someone wrote unflattering things about him.

You’re not in Oklahoma anymore, Baker. Your Heisman carries zero currency in the NFL. Produce and win, then you can throw as many tantrums as you want and people will call you colorful. Until then, keep your rabbit eyes and ears on your playbook and your coaches.

The entirety of the Kitchens-Mayfield Browns experience was on display in the span of three fourth-quarter plays against the Patriots.

Trailing 27-10 with 6:42 to play, the Browns lined up for what amounted to their last shot on third-and-11 from their own 24-yard line.

Mayfield dropped back to pass from the shotgun and appeared to have found the weakness in the Patriots’ Death Star of a defense. The Patriots only had three players in coverage against the three receivers to the left of Mayfield, and this wasn’t an all-out blitz, which meant the Patriots had messed something up. The Browns further got a break when Patriots All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore turned the wrong way, leaving Beckham Jr. wide open for what could have been a 30-plus yard gain.

The one problem: Mayfield didn’t set his feet and drive the ball, and the pass sailed over the head of Beckham, who immediately snapped back at Mayfield in frustration.

On fourth-and-11, Kitchens sent the punt team out and took a deliberate false start instead of using his final timeout. The Browns’ offense then trotted back onto the field and tried to convert the fourth down from 5 yards farther back. (That was the Browns’ 12th penalty. The 13th would come later with a false start on fourth-and-1, which forced a field goal instead of a pass.)

Despite having Beckham open again, Mayfield was sacked for a 5-yard loss.

During the team’s bye week leading up to the Patriots game, Dorsey had touted the coaching staff’s ability to start a new, more disciplined course and Kitchens’ decision-making on fourth downs.

“What I did like is on fourth downs, I like the strategy and the courage that he used in terms of going for it at proper times,” Dorsey said of Kitchens. “That is good stuff right there.”

Good stuff? Not so much on Sunday against the Patriots.

That’s basically how you can sum up the Browns — offseason champs but in-season chumps — to this point.

Greg A. Bedard covers the NFL for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at gbedard@reviewjournal.com. Follow

@GregABedard on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest Raiders news. Like our Vegas Nation page
Raiders Videos
Bird's eye view of Raiders facilities - Video
The Las Vegas Review-Journal's Mick Akers took a helicopter tour over Allegiant Stadium and the Raiders Henderson headquarters.
The Las Vegas Raiders give back - VIDEO
The Raiders are not even in Las Vegas yet but are already making a big impact on the community, giving out hundreds of hygiene kits to local vets and pledging $500,000 to eliminate school lunch debt in Nevada. (Le'Andre Fox and Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders and MGM Resorts announce partnership - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International and the Las Vegas Raiders announced their partnership Thursday morning, Jan. 23, 2020. MGM Resorts has been named the official gaming partner of the Raiders. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders help pack over 500 hygiene kits for local veterans - Video
The Las Vegas Raiders are continuing to make an impact in the Las Vegas community, this time helping pack over 500 hygiene kits for local veterans. Raiders alumni in attendance included Jim Plunkett and Darren McFadden.
Derek Carr on the Raiders' Official Las Vegas Announcement - VIDEO
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr reacts to the team's official rebrand to the Las Vegas Raiders after the announcement was made Wednesday afternoon.
Las Vegas Raiders React To Name Change - Video
The newly named Las Vegas Raiders react to the name change with the move to the city and how the fans are embracing the team's move.
Las Vegas Raiders official name change - Video
The Las Vegas Raiders official name change came on Wednesday, Jan. 22 with Allegiant Stadium as the backdrop for the announcement. Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says he can't wait to bring his new city a championship and is excited to get to work.
Raiders officially Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders announced that they will officially be known as the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
2020 NFL Draft plans announced - Video
NFL and tourism representatives have announced the plan for the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, an event expected to be one of the biggest events in city history. Las Vegas Review-Journal's Cassie Soto and Mick Akers discuss the details, including staging areas and road closures.
Raiders Serve Lunch at Jack Dailey Elementary - VIDEO
On Tuesday, Raiders fullback Alec Ingold and tight end Darren Waller visited Jack Dailey Elementary to serve lunch and interact with the students (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NFL 2020 Draft Announcement - Video
The city of Las Vegas and the NFL have announced their plans to host the 2020 NFL draft announcement including multiple locations on the strip and a stage at the Bellagio fountains.
Jon Gruden Tours Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden toured the team's new home Allegiant Stadium for the first time.
Dana White fuels rumors of Tom Brady to Las Vegas Raiders - VIDEO
UFC president Dana White believes there is a real possibility he will be watching his good friend Tom Brady taking snaps for the Las Vegas Raiders from White’s suite at Allegiant Stadium next season. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NFL’s Roger Goodell says Las Vegas could be Super Bowl City - Video
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Friday morning that Las Vegas has everything a city needs to host a Super Bowl, and more.
Allegiant Stadium Set to Open on Time - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Stadium Authority board was informed during their meeting on Thursday that Allegiant Stadium will be completed on time.
Conor McGregor says he'd be honored to be the first to fight at Allegiant Stadium
;
Raiders PSLs sold out
Raiders personal seat licenses for Allegiant Stadium have sold out. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Josh Jacobs Named PFWA's Offensive Rookie of the Year - VIDEO
On Tuesday, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was named Offensive Rookie of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Stadium roof completion date pushed back yet again - Video
Allegiant Stadium's roof, a signature feature of the building, was expected to be installed by fall but is now planned for completion by mid-May. Las Vegas Review-Journal host Cassie Soto discusses the set back with business writer and stadium insider Rick Velotta.
CES 2020: 5G could enhance fan engagement in Allegiant Stadium - Video
The integration of 5G could help enhance fan engagement at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the future Las Vegas Raiders.
Raiders Sign Richie Incognito to Contract Extension, Hope to create Continuity - VIDEO
The Raiders announced that they signed guard Richie Incognito to a contract extension, hoping to create some continuity on a team that had so much turnover this past season.
Raiders excited for the Vegas transition - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said Monday that the team is excited for the move from Oakland to Las Vegas. The team will hold their offseason programs in Oakland and Napa before officially debuting as the Las Vegas Raiders next season.
Raiders foundation set for move to Vegas - VIDEO
While the season may not have gone as the team would have liked, the Raiders understand that they have a solid foundation for their new home. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders roller coaster season ends with a tough loss in Denver - VIDEO
The Raiders lost to the Broncos after a failed 2-pt conversion and finish their up-and-down season 7-9.
Raiders lose final game, end season 7-9
The Raiders lost their final game as the "Oakland Raiders," to the Denver Broncos 16-15. They end their season at seven wins and nine losses.
Raiders thank Oakland for their support as they prepare for Vegas move - VIDEO
The Raiders talk about their impending move to Las Vegas after their 16-15 loss to the Denver Broncos. The team closes the season with a 7-9 record. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders' season ends with loss to Broncos, 16-15 - Video
The Raiders 2019 season has come to a close with a 16-15 loss to the Broncos on Sunday evening, crushing any playoff hopes the Raiders had left.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Post Season Hopes Still Alive - Video
The Vegas Nation crew previews the Raiders matchup against the Denver Broncos and breaks down how the team can still make the playoffs, or at least close out the season with a win and what it means as they prepare to head to Las Vegas 2020. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Darren Waller Wins Craig Long Award - VIDEO
Raiders tight end Darren Waller was named the recipient of the sixth-annual Craig Long Award. The Craig Long Award is presented annually to the Raiders player who best exemplifies professionalism and collaboration with the media.
Jacobs doubtful Sunday, Raiders hold final regular season practice - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced that Josh Jacobs would be doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos after the team held their final regular season practice in Oakland.
The NFL wants to showcase Raiders Las Vegas debut - VIDEO
The NFL is trying to figure out how to get as many eyes as possible on the grand opening of Allegiant Stadium in the Raiders Las Vegas debut next season.
Jacobs and Mullen among Raiders missing from Thursday's practice - VIDEO
Rookies Josh Jacobs and Trayvon Mullen were two of the six Raiders missing from Thursday's practice. The others were guards Richie Incognito and Gabe Jackson, defensive back Lamarcus Joyner and wide receiver Tyrell Williams .
Josh Jacobs Treated for a Skin Infection - VIDEO
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs underwent surgery for a “superficial skin infection.” Jacobs was among 6 players who missed practice Thursday due to injury.
Former Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch coming out of retirement - VIDEO
Late Monday night it was announced that former Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch is coming out of retirement. Lynch signed with the Seattle Seahawks, the team he won a Super Bowl with.
Weather and Playoffs cant distract Raiders against Broncos - VIDEO
The Raiders can not allow their cold weather woes and potential playoff opportunity to distract them against the Denver Broncos in the final game of the season.
Roger Goodell tours Allegiant Stadium
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell toured $2 billion Allegiant Stadium and called Las Vegas a "Super Bowl city" on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
THE LATEST
NFL free agent Antonio Brown appears at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., ...
Ex-Raiders WR Antonio Brown released on bail
By Curt Anderson The Associated Press

Broward County Judge Corey Amanda Cawthon set a $110,000 bond and imposed several conditions including earing a GPS monitor and possessing no weapons or ammunition.